UCF RB Cordarrian Richardson stills plans transfer to Texas A&M

The odd journey of Cordarrian Richardson still appears pointed in the direction of College Station.

In January, Richardson revealed that he would be transferring from UCF to Texas A&M. Despite that revelation, the running back remained in Orlando and participated with the Knights during spring practice earlier this offseason.

With uncertainty swirling, Richardson confirmed to 247Sports.com this week that he is “going to be at Texas A&M this summer. I’ll be there sometime in June.”

The will he/won’t he of late continued a rather eventful year and a half or so for the player.

On National Signing Day in 2017, Richardson announced via a weather balloon in outer space that he would be signing with Maryland. A day later, however, Richardson faxed in a signed NLI… to a school that wasn’t even in his final four — UCF. Maryland, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Ole Miss, were the top four teams that appeared in his original “commitment” video.

Richardson was also heavily recruited by Florida State, which at the time was coached by new A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

A four-star 2017 signee, Richardson was rated as the No. 9 back in the country; the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Tennessee; and the No. 157 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was far and away the highest-rated signee in the Knights’ class that year.

Last season as a true freshman, Richardson ran for 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 47 carries for the unbeaten Knights. Richardson will have to sit out the 2018 season, wherever he may end up, to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, but will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2019.