UCF transfer Noah Vedral to be on scholarship at Nebraska

One battle won, another to be determined.

In January, Noah Vedral announced that he would be following Scott Frost, who recruited him to UCF, to Nebraska as a transfer. It was also confirmed at the time that UCF was blocking the quarterback’s transfer to Nebraska, which, barring a successful appeal, would’ve forced Vedral to join the Cornhuskers as a walk-on instead of as a scholarship player.

Thursday, however, Frost confirmed that the appeal on that front proved successful.

“He’ll be a scholarship player going forward,” the head coach told the Lincoln Journal Star. “He wanted to come back home and be closer to his family, and we’re glad to have him.”

The player’s availability for the upcoming season, though, is another matter entirely. From the Journal Star‘s report:

NU still expects that Vedral will have to sit out the 2018 season under normal NCAA transfer rules, but Frost did say the university will help him with any waiver that he wants to try to apply for.

Barring the unexpected, Vedral will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2019 season.

Vedral, who played his high school football in Wahoo, Neb., was a three-star 2017 signee who was rated as the No. 6 player at any position in his home state. He played in eight games for the Knights as a true freshman, completing 22-of-29 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown as the primary backup to McKenzie Milton. He ran for another 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.