Getty Images

WR Bobby Hartzog tweets transfer from Kansas

By John TaylorMay 18, 2018, 12:34 PM EDT
Not only has Bobby Hartzog confirmed his departure, he’s also revealed a landing spot.

In a tweet Thursday, Hartzog announced that “[i]t is with mixed emotions that I am announcing my departure from the [Kansas] Football Program.” The move comes less than a week after the wide receiver graduated from the university.

The same social media missive also saw Hartzog reveal that he will be transferring to FCS Texas Southern for his final season of eligibility.  The Houston native wrote that he “was able… [to] find a school to play my final season of eligibility where I can be closer to my Dad, who has had some medical issues.”

From his true freshman season in 2014 through 2016, Hartzog played in a combined 25 games.  He played in the 2017 opener against Southeast Missouri State as well, only to see his year come to a premature end as he suffered what turned into a season-ending injury in that game.

The three-star 2014 recruit will finish the KU portion of his playing career with 27 receptions for 271 yards and a touchdown.  All of those statistics were recorded during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Ex-Alabama, Arizona State QB Blake Barnett enrolls at USF

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 18, 2018, 11:59 AM EDT
It appears Blake Barnett‘s move to a third new college football home is all but official.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Barnett would be transferring to USF after taking a visit to the South Florida Campus.  Friday, another report has the quarterback enrolling in classes at the university, setting the stage for Barnett to join his new team this summer.

As a graduate transfer, Barnett will be eligible to compete immediately with the Bulls.  The move to the AAC school makes sense for Barnett as USF is looking to replace long-time starting quarterback Quinton Flowers, with redshirt junior Brett Kean and redshirt sophomore Chris Oladokun, who were essentially co-starters during the spring, set to resume their battle in summer camp in early August.

In April of this year, Barnett decided to transfer from Arizona State.  That move came roughly a year and a half after he transferred to ASU from Alabama.

Barnett, who started Alabama’s 2016 opener against USC but held on to the job for just two series before being replaced by Jalen Hurts, was a five-star 2015 recruit who 247Sports.com rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country.  The California high school product originally committed to Notre Dame in November of 2013 before decommitting from the Irish in June of the following year.

The past two seasons, Barnett has attempted a total of 24 passes, with just five of those attempts coming as a member of the Sun Devils. He has completed 14 of those two dozen passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

With the Bulls, Barnett will have two years of eligibility remaining.

UPDATED 12:31 p.m. ET: USF confirmed the addition of Barnett to the Bulls football team in a press release.

UCF RB Cordarrian Richardson stills plans transfer to Texas A&M

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 18, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
The odd journey of Cordarrian Richardson still appears pointed in the direction of College Station.

In January, Richardson revealed that he would be transferring from UCF to Texas A&M.  Despite that revelation, the running back remained in Orlando and participated with the Knights during spring practice earlier this offseason.

With uncertainty swirling, Richardson confirmed to 247Sports.com this week that he is “going to be at Texas A&M this summer. I’ll be there sometime in June.”

The will he/won’t he of late continued a rather eventful year and a half or so for the player.

On National Signing Day in 2017, Richardson announced via a weather balloon in outer space that he would be signing with Maryland.  A day later, however, Richardson faxed in a signed NLI… to a school that wasn’t even in his final four — UCF.  Maryland, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Ole Miss, were the top four teams that appeared in his original “commitment” video.

Richardson was also heavily recruited by Florida State, which at the time was coached by new A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

A four-star 2017 signee, Richardson was rated as the No. 9 back in the country; the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Tennessee; and the No. 157 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  He was far and away the highest-rated signee in the Knights’ class that year.

Last season as a true freshman, Richardson ran for 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 47 carries for the unbeaten Knights.  Richardson will have to sit out the 2018 season, wherever he may end up, to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, but will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2019.

Wazzu confirms addition of QB once headed to Alabama

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 18, 2018, 10:01 AM EDT
Alabama’s loss — and West Virginia’s as well — is officially Washington State’s gain.

In late February, Gardner Minshew, a graduate transfer quarterback from East Carolina, confirmed on social media that he had committed to play for Alabama and would enroll at the university in May.  Nearly three weeks later, Minshew shifted his course significantly, announcing on Twitter that he was “[p]roud to say that I’ll be playing my last year of college ball at Washington State.”

Thursday night, Wazzu announced in a press release that Minshew is one of three players added to the Cougars’ roster.  As a graduate, Minshew will have the opportunity to use his final season of eligibility in 2018.

Minshew started five games for the Pirates last season, throwing for 2,140 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions in completing just over 57 percent of his 304 pass attempts. Prior to his departure from ECU, he was penciled in as the Pirates’ 2018 starting quarterback.

In addition to Minshew, the signing of Lamonte McDougle was confirmed as well.  The defensive lineman, who will have to sit out the 2018 season, had announced in late March that he was transferring from WVU, following that up nearly two months later with an announcement that he was transferring to WSU.

Coming out of high school in Florida, McDougle was a three-star member of WVU’s 2017 recruiting class.  As a true freshman last season, McDougle played in all 13 games, totaling 23 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.  On the strength of that performance, ESPN.com named McDougle to its Freshman All-American team.

The third signing on the night was defensive back Chad Davis Jr., who spent his true freshman season at a Kansas junior college.  Davis Jr. played his high school football in Daytona, Florida.

Tua Tagovailoa confirms he would’ve transferred from Alabama if he hadn’t played in title game

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 18, 2018, 9:29 AM EDT
Love him or loathe him, you have to hand it to Lane Kiffin. He absolutely nailed this one.

A short time after Alabama won the 2017 national championship, with true freshman Tua Tagovailoa riding to the second-half rescue, Kiffin claimed during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show that “people that really know what’s going on would tell you that Tua was leaving” if he hadn’t played against Georgia.  Patrick asked for clarification as to Kiffin’s assertion that the quarterback was set to transfer if he had remained on the sidelines during that game.

“No doubt,” the former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator, who helped recruit the Hawaii native to Tuscaloosa, flatly stated.

Thursday, during an appearance at his old junior high school, Tagovailoa left no doubt that post-title game Kiffin’s claims were absolutely correct.  From HawaiiNewsNow.com:

Even throughout my football season, I wasn’t the starter,” Tagovailoa continued. “I wanted to leave the school. So I told myself if I didn’t play in the last game, which was the national championship game, I would transfer out. If I gave in, I don’t think I would have seen the end blessing of where I am now.

Tagovailoa also confirmed that his frustration with his very limited role during his first season with the Crimson Tide stretched back much further than the title game.  In fact, he acknowledged to the group of students that he had one school in particular in mind if he did leave while also making the astonishing admission that he was looking at that situation as “easier” and not as much of a challenge.

I called my dad and asked him if my offer to the University of Southern California was still available,” Tagovailoa told the crowd of seventh and eighth graders. “I wanted to leave. I told my dad I wanted to go to a school where I thought it’d be easier for me and wouldn’t challenge me so much.”

The former Crusader went on to tell the students that this particular conversation with his father took place early in his time in Tuscaloosa – and that it actually landed him in hot water with his family.

He said his parents told him he had to push through, and he knew they were right.

Given how the national championship game played out, and despite a spring essentially wiped out by injury, Tagovailoa is now widely viewed as the favorite to claim the starting job entering summer camp.  So much so, in fact, that the man who kept him on the sidelines for most of the 2017 season, true junior Jalen Hurts, is now considered a prime candidate for transfer at some point before the 2018 season kicks off.