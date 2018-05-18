WR Bobby Hartzog tweets transfer from Kansas

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears Blake Barnett‘s move to a third new college football home is all but official.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Barnett would be transferring to USF after taking a visit to the South Florida Campus. Friday, another report has the quarterback enrolling in classes at the university, setting the stage for Barnett to join his new team this summer.

Quarterback Blake Barnett has enrolled at South Florida and will be eligible in 2018 as a grad transfer as the Bulls look to replace Quinton Flowers, sources told ESPN. Barnett, a former 5-star prospect who started his career at Alabama, has two years of eligibility remaining. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) May 18, 2018

As a graduate transfer, Barnett will be eligible to compete immediately with the Bulls. The move to the AAC school makes sense for Barnett as USF is looking to replace long-time starting quarterback Quinton Flowers, with redshirt junior Brett Kean and redshirt sophomore Chris Oladokun, who were essentially co-starters during the spring, set to resume their battle in summer camp in early August.

In April of this year, Barnett decided to transfer from Arizona State. That move came roughly a year and a half after he transferred to ASU from Alabama.

Barnett, who started Alabama’s 2016 opener against USC but held on to the job for just two series before being replaced by Jalen Hurts, was a five-star 2015 recruit who 247Sports.com rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country. The California high school product originally committed to Notre Dame in November of 2013 before decommitting from the Irish in June of the following year.

The past two seasons, Barnett has attempted a total of 24 passes, with just five of those attempts coming as a member of the Sun Devils. He has completed 14 of those two dozen passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

With the Bulls, Barnett will have two years of eligibility remaining.

UPDATED 12:31 p.m. ET: USF confirmed the addition of Barnett to the Bulls football team in a press release.