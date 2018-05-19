Kyonta Stallworth is eighth player to transfer from Michigan State this offseason

Another player has decided to leave behind his time in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan State defensive lineman Kyonta Stallworth will continue his college football career at some other program. The redshirt junior announced his intent to transfer on Twitter Saturday morning.
“After much consideration and contemplation, I have decided to transfer from Michigan State University,” Stallworth said in a statement shared via Twitter. “Although I will play my remaining football elsewhere, I will always be a Spartan first.”
Stallworth switched positions for Michigan State after coming to the program in the Class of 2015, moving from offensive line to defensive line. He appeared in five games for the Spartans last season, in which he recorded 11 tackles. Due to the returning starters on the defensive line this season, it appeared Stallworth was not going to get much of a chance to crack the starting lineup on the defensive line.
As noted by MLive.com, Stallworth is the eighth player to transfer from Michigan State this offseason. Among the other players to transfer out of Michigan State include Jalen Watts-Jackson, Madre London, Darien Tipps-Clemons, Hunter Rison, and Trishton Jackson. The transfers come during a turbulent offseason that has seen Michigan State reach a $500 million settlement with victims of Larry Nassar and a report of 16 football players having been accused of sexual assault under head coach Mark Dantonio. Dantonio was given a contract extension in February.
USC cornerback Jack Jones will sit out the entire 2018 season according to multiple reports over the past 24 hours. As first reported by Adam Maya of Rivals, Jones will be forced to miss the upcoming college football season due to being ruled academically ineligible.
The Los Angeles Times follows up with confirmation from a USC spokesperson to say Jones will miss the season, although the reason was not confirmed. However, Jones was already known to have sit out of the spring practice schedule to focus on academics.
Jones started 13 games for USC last season, so his loss is more than just a mild ding to the depth chart. However, USC also returns Iman Marshall and Marvell Tate this season to help provide some stability in the secondary. Marshall is already set to be one starter for the Trojans, but the program will need to find a new starter to place on top of the depth chart. The absence of Jones will allow USC to develop and provide opportunities for other players on the roster looking to step up and play a role in USC’s defense.
Jones had 40 tackles and four interceptions for USC last season. Jones also had a handful of special teams opportunities with four punt returns for an average of 12 yards per return and three kickoff returns averaging 15 yards per return.
All that’s left is the press release to make it officially official.
Earlier Friday, reports surfaced that transferring Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow had decided to continue his collegiate playing career at LSU after considering, among others, Cincinnati and North Carolina. A few hours after said reports surfaced, Burrow took to Twitter to confirm that he is indeed headed to the SEC’s version of Death Valley.
As a graduate transfer, Burrow will be eligible to play immediately in 2018. Not only that, he’ll have another season of eligibility that he can use in 2019 as well.
Burrow was a four-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class who was rated as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the country. As J.T. Barrett’s primary backup in 2016, Burrow completed 22 of his 28 pass attempts for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was the favorite to hold on to that job in 2017 as well before he was sidelined with a broken bone in his right (throwing) hand.
Rick Neuheisel is officially back coaching and doing it in Pac-12 territory to boot.
The former UCLA, Washington and Colorado head coach was named on Friday as the new head coach of the Alliance of American Football’s Phoenix franchise. The group is part of a new upstart, developmental spring league and the franchise itself will be playing their home games at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe — where Neuheisel grew up and attended high school prior to playing with the Bruins in the 1980’s.
Neuheisel won’t be the only former college coach involved in the AAF, as former Oregon State and Miami head coach/recent Utah assistant Dennis Erickson is helming the Salt Lake City franchise while the old ball coach himself Steve Spurrier is running the show with the Orlando franchise.
If you’ve ever been around Neuheisel, you might have heard him speak about the fun times he had during his brief pro career with the San Antonio Gunslingers of the USFL but now it seems like he’s coming full circle with a similar spring football league. Unlike the USFL back in the days however, the AAF is not directly competing with the NFL or college football and is focused on playing in the spring.
Neuheisel is only 57 so perhaps if this AAF audition goes well for him, he could have yet another go around as a potential college head coach once again after being mentioned for several openings the past few offseasons.
One of the few remaining offseason storylines has wrapped up on Friday afternoon as reports have surfaced that former Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow is headed from Columbus to LSU as a graduate transfer.
The Cincinnati Enquirer’s Tom Groeschen was first to report the news.
Burrow is immediately eligible in Baton Rouge and has two years of eligibility remaining, joining the program as a redshirt junior after graduating earlier this month from Ohio State. He had previously visited LSU, Cincinnati and North Carolina before narrowing his list to the Tigers and Bearcats, where former OSU assistant Luke Fickell is the head coach.
The dual-threat was rated by most recruiting services as a four-star coming out of high school in Athens, OH where his father Jimmy Burrow is the defensive coordinator at Ohio under Frank Solich. He spent most of the past few years as the backup to J.T Barrett but appeared to lose out a close quarterback battle with fellow Buckeye Dwayne Haskins this spring to be the team’s starter.
The addition of Burrow makes the LSU quarterback competition even more interesting over the coming months and would indicate that Ed Orgeron and his staff are not completely comfortable with how things are going at the spot after spring practice. Junior Justin McMillan, sophomore Myles Brennan and redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse all took reps over spring but none of the trio seemed to create much separation as they replace current New England Patriot Danny Etling under center for the Tigers.
LSU opens the season with a big game against Miami at AT&T Stadium.