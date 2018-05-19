USC starting CB Jack Jones to miss 2018 season

USC cornerback Jack Jones will sit out the entire 2018 season according to multiple reports over the past 24 hours. As first reported by Adam Maya of Rivals, Jones will be forced to miss the upcoming college football season due to being ruled academically ineligible.

The Los Angeles Times follows up with confirmation from a USC spokesperson to say Jones will miss the season, although the reason was not confirmed. However, Jones was already known to have sit out of the spring practice schedule to focus on academics.

Jones started 13 games for USC last season, so his loss is more than just a mild ding to the depth chart. However, USC also returns Iman Marshall and Marvell Tate this season to help provide some stability in the secondary. Marshall is already set to be one starter for the Trojans, but the program will need to find a new starter to place on top of the depth chart. The absence of Jones will allow USC to develop and provide opportunities for other players on the roster looking to step up and play a role in USC’s defense.

Jones had 40 tackles and four interceptions for USC last season. Jones also had a handful of special teams opportunities with four punt returns for an average of 12 yards per return and three kickoff returns averaging 15 yards per return.

