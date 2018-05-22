Former four-star Miami signee transferring from Rutgers to FIU

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kiy Hester‘s winding college football journey is set to take him to yet another destination.

On his personal Twitter account over the weekend, Hester announced that he will be transferring to Florida International and spending his final season of collegiate eligibility playing for Butch Davis‘ squad. The defensive back will be leaving Rutgers as a graduate transfer.

Hester had also considered Pitt before opting for the Conference USA school.

Blessed to say I’m going to be spending my last year at FIU, just want to thank Coach Butch Davis and his staff for the love! Just ready to get back to work🙏🏽🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/m51nZNZT14 — Kiy Hester (@Hester_2k) May 20, 2018

Hester, once committed to RU as a high school prospect, was originally a four-star member of Miami’s 2014 recruiting class. In September of that year, he received a release from his UM scholarship and transferred to Rutgers that same month.

The past three seasons, Hester started 19 of the 29 games in which he played. Eight of those starts and 11 of the appearances came during a 2017 regular season that saw him earn honorable mention All-Big Ten honors after finishing fourth in the conference with 1.2 passes defensed per game.

In December of last year, Hester opted to transfer from the Scarlet Knights.