Nevada’s Devin Porter arrested for failure to appear

After a dozen days, it’s time to, once again, flip the switch on a “Days Without An Arrest” reset.
The latest to do the off-field deed is Devin Porter, with the Reno Gazette Journal reporting that the Nevada linebacker was arrested over the weekend for failure to appear. The redshirt junior had been scheduled to appear in court for a traffic citation.
From the Gazette Journal‘s report:
The charge is a misdemeanor. If a defendant skips a court date, a judge can issue a bench warrant for their arrest. If 30 days pass before a defendant surrenders himself, an additional charge for “failure to appear” can be issued. The maximum sentence for such issue includes four years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines, although both are rare.
Porter was issued a $415 bail, which he posted and was released.
Porter is a walk-on to the Wolf Pack football program who has yet to see any game action for the Mountain West Conference school. According to the newspaper, “[h]is brother, Cliff, was a starter at left guard for Nevada as a sophomore last season before graduating early and giving up the rest of his eligibility.”
