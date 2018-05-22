RB Jawon Hamilton transferring from UCF to FCS James Madison

For the second time this offseason, UCF and new head coach Josh Heupel have a seen a running back depart the football program.
In January, Cordarrian Richardson decided to transfer to Texas A&M, a move he still plans to make despite some uncertainty of late. On Instagram four months later, former teammate and backfield mate Jawon Hamilton made a similar move, revealing on the social media website that he’ll be transferring from the Knights.
Not only that, but the back revealed his transfer destination in the missive — FCS powerhouse James Madison.
Because of the move down a level, Hamilton will be eligible to play immediately in 2018. He’ll be a redshirt sophomore this coming season.
As a true freshman in 2016, Hamilton led the Knights with 495 yards on the ground. A knee injury sustained in the second game of the 2017 season sidelined Hamilton for the remainder of the year.
The Orlando Sentinel wrote that Hamilton “missed all of spring practice after being suspended by [former head coach Scott] Frost’s staff for an undisclosed violation of team rules” and “[t]he suspension continued” under Heupel.