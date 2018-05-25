Bill Mallory, Indiana’s all-time winningest coach, dies at age 82

Former Indiana head coach Bill Mallory, 82, has passed away. Mallory passed away after not improving from brain surgery this week. Mallory was Indiana’s all-time winningest college football coach and also coached at Miami Ohio, Colorado, and Northern Illinois.

Mallory had to undergo brain surgery this week after falling on Tuesday. After no improvement following surgery, Mallory was placed in hospice care on Thursday. His son, current Indiana State head coach Curt Mallory, announced the medical updates via Twitter.

The family of Bill Mallory is overwhelmed by the love and support for our father, Papa and beloved husband. Following a fall on Tuesday, Bill had emergency brain surgery. Sadly, there has been no improvement and hospice care has begun. All your love and prayers are so very apprec pic.twitter.com/1Sta7ZmH60 — Curt Mallory (@CmalryMallory) May 24, 2018

Bill Mallory, beloved husband, father, grandfather, coach and friend, passed away peacefully Friday, May 25, 2018. He was surrounded by his extended family these last days with love, gratitude and celebration. pic.twitter.com/FJlbHmPdBk — Curt Mallory (@CmalryMallory) May 25, 2018

Mallory began his coaching career at Bowling Green in 1960. After five seasons with the program, Mallory took on an assistant coaching job at Yale in 1965 and then Ohio State in 1966 under Woody Hayes. Mallory soon became the head coach at Miami Ohio in 1969 and went on to coach at Colorado and Northern Illinois before wrapping up his coaching career with the Hoosiers from 1984 through 1996. After going 0-11 in his first year in Bloomington, Mallory improved the program and took Indiana to six bowl games in eight years. Indiana finished ranked in the top 25 in 1988 for the first time since Lee Corso did so in 1979. Mallory’s 68 wins at Indiana remain the most in school history, as do his two bowl victories.

Coach Bill Mallory’s impact was felt among players, coaches, fans & opponents. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/rtIkcU78LI — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 25, 2018

We are saddened to learn about the passing of former Miami University coach and player Bill Mallory.https://t.co/r3XOYn7C93 pic.twitter.com/TgiwLl8Q3A — Miami Football (@MiamiOHFootball) May 25, 2018

Following a loss to Michigan State in 1987, with the winner taking a trip to the Rose Bowl, Mallory entered the Michigan State locker room for one of his signature moments.

Bill Mallory, in addition to being IU's winningest all-time football coach, claims one of the greatest coach-in-opposing-locker room moments in college football history: https://t.co/k9tdNGKqCL — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) May 24, 2018

