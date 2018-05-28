J.T. Barrett sees bright future for Joe Burrow at LSU

Joe Burrow never stood much of a chance to start a football game for Ohio State while J.T. Barrett was still around in Columbus. But even after Barrett has (finally) moved on to the next stage of his football career, Burrow still felt it was in his best interest to start anew with a transfer to LSU. As Burrow gets started with the hope of sparking the LSU offense this fall, his former teammate sees big things on the horizon.

“I think the biggest attribute for him is he’s smart and knows where to go with the ball,” Barrett said to media in New Orleans at an event for New Orleans Saints rookies (Barrett signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the NFL Draft), per The Times-Picayune.

Barrett recalled Burrow in practices making some plays that impressed him and others, even though Burrow was buried on the depth chart behind Barrett.

“He was making throws where I turned and looked at the coach like, ‘Ooh wee!’,” Barrett said.

Burrow has officially been added to the LSU football program, and he has two years of eligibility remaining to use in Baton Rouge. Burrow is expected to compete for the starting job with Myles Brennan, Justin McMillan, and Lowell Narcisse, but he does appear to be a trendy favorite to win the job before the start of the season. LSU opens the 2018 season in Arlington, Texas against the Miami Hurricanes in Week 1.

