J.T. Barrett sees bright future for Joe Burrow at LSU

Joe Burrow never stood much of a chance to start a football game for Ohio State while J.T. Barrett was still around in Columbus. But even after Barrett has (finally) moved on to the next stage of his football career, Burrow still felt it was in his best interest to start anew with a transfer to LSU. As Burrow gets started with the hope of sparking the LSU offense this fall, his former teammate sees big things on the horizon.
“I think the biggest attribute for him is he’s smart and knows where to go with the ball,” Barrett said to media in New Orleans at an event for New Orleans Saints rookies (Barrett signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the NFL Draft), per The Times-Picayune.
Barrett recalled Burrow in practices making some plays that impressed him and others, even though Burrow was buried on the depth chart behind Barrett.
“He was making throws where I turned and looked at the coach like, ‘Ooh wee!’,” Barrett said.
Burrow has officially been added to the LSU football program, and he has two years of eligibility remaining to use in Baton Rouge. Burrow is expected to compete for the starting job with Myles Brennan, Justin McMillan, and Lowell Narcisse, but he does appear to be a trendy favorite to win the job before the start of the season. LSU opens the 2018 season in Arlington, Texas against the Miami Hurricanes in Week 1.
New Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson says his decision to transfer from Ole Miss to Michigan was nothing more than a smart business move for himself. Reflecting on his offseason transfer over the weekend at a quarterback camp, Patterson maintained his stance that Ole Miss misled him in the recruiting process and blamed his old program for not holding up their end of the bargain.
“Some things were left unsaid [about the NCAA investigation] that we didn’t know about,” Patterson said in an interview with ESPN. “They didn’t think we were going to get the two-year bowl ban. At the end of the day, I wanted to do what was best for me and my career.”
Ole Miss issued a self-imposed bowl ban for the 2017 season as an investigation from the NCAA was ongoing for potential violations occurring under former head coach Hugh Freeze. The NCAA tacked on an additional year for the 2018 season with its list of sanctions against the football program that included a reduction in scholarships and three years of probation. Patterson and other Ole Miss players recruited by the Rebels subsequently looked to transfer to new programs in an effort to find a better chance to compete or play in the postseason.
For Patterson, the opportunity to transfer to Michigan was an opportunity to compete for a national title. Of course, Patterson has also learned another lesson about the reality of the sport of college football.
“I’ve learned that this is a business, and there’s nothing wrong with that.”
Patterson had a grueling transfer process that was recently resolved in his favor. Patterson has been ruled eligible to play for the Wolverines immediately this fall, and it is suspected he will be the team’s top quarterback. Having Patterson as the starting quarterback is expected to give Michigan’s stale offense a lift. Whether that is enough to lift Michigan into Big Ten title contention remains to be seen, but the offense should benefit by having a potential upgrade at the quarterback position this season.
Talk about going from one end of the college football spectrum to the other. Offensive tackle Kevin Feder is doing just that by transferring from regular Big Ten favorite Ohio State to Big 12 cellar-dweller Kansas. Feder announced his transfer plans on Twitter.
“Blessed to continue my academic and football career in the Big 12 at the University of Kansas,” Feder said on Twitter with a photo of him in his new Jayhawks uniform.
Feder announced his intent to transfer away from Ohio State back in January. He will be a graduate transfer, meaning he will be eligible to provide some depth to the Kansas offensive line right away this fall. Furthermore, Feder also has two years of eligibility to use at Kansas.
Feder did not play for the Buckeyes in 2017 due to a lingering foot injury that has bothered him the past two years. But a clean slate at Kansas may allow Feder to play a key role for the Jayhawks.
(Reprinted and reposted with permission for a ninth straight year from, well, me.)
You have to admit that, despite the ongoing partisan slap-fights and political in-fighting and every other really crappy thing going on, we have a pretty damn good life, living in these United States of America. It’s a far-from-perfect country, but, dammit, it’s ours. Ours because our own have and will continue to shed their blood in the ultimate sacrifice. Gave and will continue to give their lives, their hopes, their dreams so that we — and our children and our children’s children and their children — may live and realize ours and theirs.
As you go about your day today, doing whatever it is that you do on Memorial Day, take a second or two or sixty — or more — to reflect on what exactly this day is all about.
Please. Just take a moment. Take a moment to God bless those who have given so much.
God bless those who have paid the ultimate price for the freedom we enjoy day-in and day-out.
God bless those hundreds of thousands of millions who’ve lost fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters in the ultimate sacrifice paid forward to every single one of us, for our freedoms.
And thank you — thank you, thank you, thank you with every fiber of my being — to those who continue serving this country and keep this great nation safe.
And, again, God bless families torn apart and made lesser by the heartbreaking losses, hellish and unthinkable holes in the soul that allow us to do whatever the hell it is we want to on this day and every other day of the year…
When Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight announced he was going to graduate and transfer to UCLA, many were caught by surprise given that the 6-foot-6 pro-style passer is not your typical fit for Chip Kelly’s fast-paced offense. While the new Bruins’ head coach brought up how Sam Bradford and Nick Foles ran his system to convince the quarterback to pick the school for the 2018 season, it was a former assistant at the program who appears to have been just as convincing in bringing the big QB to Westwood.
That would be Jedd Fisch, who was Speight’s coach in Ann Arbor for two years before he left to take the offensive coordinator job with the Bruins when Jim Mora was still in charge last season. The veteran coach returned to the NFL as an assistant with the Los Angeles Rams shortly after Kelly was hired but he reconnected with his old pupil to give him an honest assessment of how he’d fit in with a school sporting a different shade of blue.
“As a coach, you can kind of sniff out the B.S.,” Speight told the LA Times, “and he was able to do that and say, ‘Look, you’re getting what you see at UCLA and I think it’s the right fit,’ and I couldn’t have agreed more.”
Speight will join a very competitive race to be the starter for the opener against Cincinnati when fall camp rolls around. Devon Modster is the incumbent having gotten experience last year when Josh Rosen was held out of several games while incoming freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson is considered the future at the position and figures to see early playing time.
It remains to be seen just how good UCLA will be in their first season with Kelly in charge but the head coach will certainly have a variety of options to choose from at the most important position on the field this year.