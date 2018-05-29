Another Georgia transfer moves on to the FCS

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time this month, a player who left the Georgia football program has decided to start over at the FCS level.

Chris Barnes intimated on his Instagram account late last week that he has decided to ply his football wares at Tennessee-Chattanooga. On his Facebook page, by way of DawgNation.com, the offensive/defensive lineman subsequently confirmed that he is “proud to announce that I will be committing to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.”

The announcement came three weeks or so after Barnes’ decision to transfer from Georgia became public knowledge.

Barnes was a three-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 47 offensive tackle in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, he played in one game this past season, making his collegiate debut at the guard position against Missouri. This spring, he moved from the offensive line to the defensive line.

As he’s moving to the FCS level, Barnes will be eligible to play immediately in 2018. He’ll have two more years of eligibility (2019, 2020) he can use after this season as well.