Jeremy Pruitt confirms Darrin Kirkland Jr. will remain with Vols

In the end, it was ultimately much ado about (almost) nothing.
Late last week, Darrin Kirkland Jr. took to Twitter to announce that he had decided to leave the Tennessee football team as a graduate transfer and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere. However, on Memorial Day, it was reported that the linebacker had done an about-face and would remain with the Volunteers.
On Tuesday, that report was confirmed by the Vols’ first-year head coach, with Jeremy Pruitt telling ESPN.com‘s Chris Low that Kirkland’s decision to stay came after a weekend meeting with the player and his parents.
A four-star 2015 signee, Kirkland started 10 games as a true freshman and then another six in a sophomore campaign marred by a high-ankle sprain that forced him to miss four games. In summer camp last year, he suffered a knee injury severe enough to sideline him for the entire 2017 season.
The rehab from that injury kept Kirkland from being a full participant in Pruitt’s first spring practice this year. If healthy, Kirkland should once again slide into a starting role in the Vols’ linebacking corps this coming season.
For the second time this month, a player who left the Georgia football program has decided to start over at the FCS level.
Chris Barnes intimated on his Instagram account late last week that he has decided to ply his football wares at Tennessee-Chattanooga. On his Facebook page, by way of DawgNation.com, the offensive/defensive lineman subsequently confirmed that he is “proud to announce that I will be committing to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.”
The announcement came three weeks or so after Barnes’ decision to transfer from Georgia became public knowledge.
Barnes was a three-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 47 offensive tackle in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, he played in one game this past season, making his collegiate debut at the guard position against Missouri. This spring, he moved from the offensive line to the defensive line.
As he’s moving to the FCS level, Barnes will be eligible to play immediately in 2018. He’ll have two more years of eligibility (2019, 2020) he can use after this season as well.
An off-field incident has cost a member of the Kentucky football team a spot on the Wildcats’ roster.
Tuesday afternoon, a UK spokesperson confirmed that Marcus Walker has been dismissed by head coach Mark Stoops. While the catch-all “violation of unspecified team rules” was given as the official reason, the dismissal comes less than a week after the defensive back was arrested on cocaine and marijuana trafficking charges.
It’s alleged that Walker was attempting to deal five pounds of weed and four grams of coke. A large amount of cash was also reportedly found in his Lexington home after police executed a search warrant last Thursday morning.
At the time of the arrest, a UK spokesperson stated that the football program is “aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information.”
247Sports.com‘s composite board had Walker rated as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2015. After redshirting as a true freshman, the Florida native played in 21 games the past two seasons — 12 in 2017, nine in 2016. He’s been credited with 17 tackles in those two seasons, including a career-high seven in a 2016 win over Austin Peay.
A little over two weeks after leaving the Big Ten, Keyan Williams has landed in the MAC.
Williams revealed on his personal Twitter account late Tuesday morning that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Ball State. The wide receiver had announced on the same social media website May 14 that he would be transferring from Nebraska.
As Williams is leaving the Cornhuskers as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2018 for the Cardinals. The upcoming season will be the receiver’s final year of eligibility.
This will mark the third school for which Williams has played.
After beginning his collegiate career at Fresno State, Williams transferred to Nebraska after the 2015 season to join his father, Cornhuskers’ wide receivers coach Kevin Williams, in Lincoln. Mike Riley and his entire coaching, the elder Williams included, were fired at the end of the 2017 season.
Williams caught seven passes for 34 yards during his time with the Bulldogs. He sat out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, then caught just one pass for 19 yards for the Cornhuskers this past season. That lone reception came in the 42-point, season-ending loss to Iowa that served as the final nail in Riley’s coaching coffin in Lincoln.
Clemson may not be done seeing Hunter Johnson live and in-person on a football field after all.
According to 247Sports.com, Johnson, who earlier this month decided to transfer from Clemson, has been granted a full release from his scholarship, meaning he could potentially transfer to another ACC school. In that vein, and citing a source close to the situation, the same website is now reporting “Duke has entered the picture for” the quarterback. Whether an official visit is in the offing is unknown at this time.
As previously reported, Big Ten programs Northwestern and Purdue are also in play for Johnson. 247Sports.com noted that Johnson would the first five-star player ever to play for either of the three programs currently connected to the quarterback.
The composite board on that recruiting site had Johnson rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 30 player at any position for the Class of 2017. As a true freshman, Johnson completed 21 of his 27 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in seven appearances.
Regardless of where Johnson ultimately ends up, he’ll have to sit out the 2018 season. The Brownsburg, Indiana, native would then have three years of eligibility remaining that he can use beginning in 2019.