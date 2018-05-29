Jeremy Pruitt confirms Darrin Kirkland Jr. will remain with Vols

In the end, it was ultimately much ado about (almost) nothing.

Late last week, Darrin Kirkland Jr. took to Twitter to announce that he had decided to leave the Tennessee football team as a graduate transfer and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere. However, on Memorial Day, it was reported that the linebacker had done an about-face and would remain with the Volunteers.

On Tuesday, that report was confirmed by the Vols’ first-year head coach, with Jeremy Pruitt telling ESPN.com‘s Chris Low that Kirkland’s decision to stay came after a weekend meeting with the player and his parents.

I spoke with Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt this morning, and he confirmed to ESPN that LB Darrin Kirkland Jr. will remain with the Vols after Pruitt met with Kirkland and his parents over the weekend. https://t.co/e71G0lfydL — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) May 29, 2018

A four-star 2015 signee, Kirkland started 10 games as a true freshman and then another six in a sophomore campaign marred by a high-ankle sprain that forced him to miss four games. In summer camp last year, he suffered a knee injury severe enough to sideline him for the entire 2017 season.

The rehab from that injury kept Kirkland from being a full participant in Pruitt’s first spring practice this year. If healthy, Kirkland should once again slide into a starting role in the Vols’ linebacking corps this coming season.