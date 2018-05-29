Kentucky dismisses LB charged with trafficking cocaine, marijuana

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An off-field incident has cost a member of the Kentucky football team a spot on the Wildcats’ roster.

Tuesday afternoon, a UK spokesperson confirmed that Marcus Walker has been dismissed by head coach Mark Stoops. While the catch-all “violation of unspecified team rules” was given as the official reason, the dismissal comes less than a week after the defensive back was arrested on cocaine and marijuana trafficking charges.

It’s alleged that Walker was attempting to deal five pounds of weed and four grams of coke. A large amount of cash was also reportedly found in his Lexington home after police executed a search warrant last Thursday morning.

At the time of the arrest, a UK spokesperson stated that the football program is “aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information.”

247Sports.com‘s composite board had Walker rated as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2015. After redshirting as a true freshman, the Florida native played in 21 games the past two seasons — 12 in 2017, nine in 2016. He’s been credited with 17 tackles in those two seasons, including a career-high seven in a 2016 win over Austin Peay.