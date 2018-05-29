Kirby Smart pushes for change in Auburn-Georgia series scheduling

The SEC’s spring meetings are underway in Destin, and it wouldn’t be spring meetings without bringing up the Auburn-Georgia series. While no one is pushing Auburn to the East (yet), Georgia head coach Kirby Smart would like to see another big-picture change to the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.
Until 2013, Auburn hosted Georgia in even years and Georgia hosted the Tigers in odd years. Since both teams close their years with major in-state rivalries (Alabama and Georgia Tech, respectively), this allowed both schools to properly balance their schedules. Auburn hosted Georgia and visited Alabama in even years, and vice versa in odd years, while Georgia visited Auburn and hosted Georgia Tech in even years and vice versa in odd years. Such an arrangement was optimal both for both the coaching staff — you try making a Playoff run while visiting Georgia and Alabama in November — and the administration, since both schools had at least one end-of-season rivalry game to pitch potential season ticket buyers.
But the league’s additions of Missouri and Texas A&M while maintaining an 8-game schedule was a scheduling quagmire, so Georgia was asked to make a second straight visit to Auburn in 2013 to help the pieces all fit together. That moved definitely did the SEC schedule makers a solid, but Georgia and Auburn are still playing unbalanced Novembers, and Smart would like to be repaid by the league. A leveling of the schedule means Auburn would have to visit Georgia twice in a row.
“Yeah, absolutely. If we can get a chance to fix that and return the favor that we paid to them. I hear about that a lot,” Smart told The Athletic. “It would make it more consistent and balance that out. It would probably be helpful in the long run. But I’ve got a feeling there’s more to it than just us and them. It always affects so many other moving parts. But it would be nice to do that.”
Smart conceded that the topic was a top-level agenda item for the SEC’s coaches meetings this week, but it’s something he’d like to see addressed in the future.
Nick Saban inspired yet another rule change this offseason, as earlier this month the NCAA passed a rule limiting each coaching staff to 20 headsets for use on game days. While the NCAA has not placed a cap on the number of off-the-field staffers a program can hire, they are now permitted to put only one on headset during games as the other 19 are claimed by coaches, graduate assistants and players.
Saban was asked about the change at the SEC spring meetings on Tuesday, and his response was something that’s hard to imagine coming out of the buttoned-down coach’s mouth.
With this playing field now appropriately leveled, Saban will go about finding another advantage to exploit.
For the second time this month, a player who left the Georgia football program has decided to start over at the FCS level.
Chris Barnes intimated on his Instagram account late last week that he has decided to ply his football wares at Tennessee-Chattanooga. On his Facebook page, by way of DawgNation.com, the offensive/defensive lineman subsequently confirmed that he is “proud to announce that I will be committing to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.”
The announcement came three weeks or so after Barnes’ decision to transfer from Georgia became public knowledge.
Barnes was a three-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 47 offensive tackle in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, he played in one game this past season, making his collegiate debut at the guard position against Missouri. This spring, he moved from the offensive line to the defensive line.
As he’s moving to the FCS level, Barnes will be eligible to play immediately in 2018. He’ll have two more years of eligibility (2019, 2020) he can use after this season as well.
An off-field incident has cost a member of the Kentucky football team a spot on the Wildcats’ roster.
Tuesday afternoon, a UK spokesperson confirmed that Marcus Walker has been dismissed by head coach Mark Stoops. While the catch-all “violation of unspecified team rules” was given as the official reason, the dismissal comes less than a week after the defensive back was arrested on cocaine and marijuana trafficking charges.
It’s alleged that Walker was attempting to deal five pounds of weed and four grams of coke. A large amount of cash was also reportedly found in his Lexington home after police executed a search warrant last Thursday morning.
At the time of the arrest, a UK spokesperson stated that the football program is “aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information.”
247Sports.com‘s composite board had Walker rated as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2015. After redshirting as a true freshman, the Florida native played in 21 games the past two seasons — 12 in 2017, nine in 2016. He’s been credited with 17 tackles in those two seasons, including a career-high seven in a 2016 win over Austin Peay.
A little over two weeks after leaving the Big Ten, Keyan Williams has landed in the MAC.
Williams revealed on his personal Twitter account late Tuesday morning that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Ball State. The wide receiver had announced on the same social media website May 14 that he would be transferring from Nebraska.
As Williams is leaving the Cornhuskers as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2018 for the Cardinals. The upcoming season will be the receiver’s final year of eligibility.
This will mark the third school for which Williams has played.
After beginning his collegiate career at Fresno State, Williams transferred to Nebraska after the 2015 season to join his father, Cornhuskers’ wide receivers coach Kevin Williams, in Lincoln. Mike Riley and his entire coaching, the elder Williams included, were fired at the end of the 2017 season.
Williams caught seven passes for 34 yards during his time with the Bulldogs. He sat out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, then caught just one pass for 19 yards for the Cornhuskers this past season. That lone reception came in the 42-point, season-ending loss to Iowa that served as the final nail in Riley’s coaching coffin in Lincoln.