Nebraska transfer Keyan Williams lands at Ball State

A little over two weeks after leaving the Big Ten, Keyan Williams has landed in the MAC.

Williams revealed on his personal Twitter account late Tuesday morning that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Ball State. The wide receiver had announced on the same social media website May 14 that he would be transferring from Nebraska.

As Williams is leaving the Cornhuskers as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2018 for the Cardinals. The upcoming season will be the receiver’s final year of eligibility.

This will mark the third school for which Williams has played.

After beginning his collegiate career at Fresno State, Williams transferred to Nebraska after the 2015 season to join his father, Cornhuskers’ wide receivers coach Kevin Williams, in Lincoln. Mike Riley and his entire coaching, the elder Williams included, were fired at the end of the 2017 season.

Williams caught seven passes for 34 yards during his time with the Bulldogs. He sat out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, then caught just one pass for 19 yards for the Cornhuskers this past season. That lone reception came in the 42-point, season-ending loss to Iowa that served as the final nail in Riley’s coaching coffin in Lincoln.