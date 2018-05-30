Getty Images

Eight players have now left Nebraska since Scott Frost was hired

By John TaylorMay 30, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
4 Comments

Personnel attrition is pretty much standard operating procedure whenever a new head coach takes over a football program, and Nebraska is no different.

On his personal Twitter account late Tuesday night, Willie Hampton announced that, “[a]fter prayer, talking with my mom and a good conversation with [first-year head coach Scott] Frost,” he has decided to transfer from the Cornhuskers.  The linebacker has already been granted a release from his NU scholarship, although it’s unclear what if any restrictions were placed on the release.

“To my brothers on the team, we built a bond that will last a lifetime,” Hampton wrote, “I thank y’all for making my time in Lincoln something to remember. Also helping me grow as a player. All of you will be missed. I wish y’all good luck this year.”

Hampton was a three-star member of Mike Riley‘s last recruiting class in 2017, rated as the No. 46 outside linebacker in the country by 247Sports.com.  He took a redshirt his true freshman season last year.

Including Hampton, a total of eight Cornhuskers players have left the program since Frost was hired in December.  The other seven are offensive lineman Bryan Brokop, wide receiver Zack Darlington (HERE) offensive lineman Michael Decker (HERE), fullback Ben Miles (HERE), quarterback Patrick O’Brien (HERE), inside linebacker Andrew Ward (HERE) and wide receiver Keyan Williams (HERE).  Six of those eight transferred, while one of the remaining two, Decker, retired from football and the other, Darlington, joined the Army.

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, all of the moves mentioned above leave Nebraska with 83 players on scholarship, two below the NCAA’s 85-man limit.

College football not (yet) part of Delaware’s sports gaming that goes live June 5

Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 1, 2018, 11:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Hang in there, college football fans. It’s coming.  Eventually.

In a landmark decision made by the Supreme Court of the United States in the middle of last month, a ruling which overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, it is now legal for states, if they so choose, to run and sanction sports wagering in any way they deem fit. Thursday, Delaware became the first to officially take advantage of that ruling by announcing that, on June 5, it “will launch a full-scale sports gaming operation at all three casinos in the state.”

The press release making that long-expected announcement stated that “[b]etting offered Tuesday will include single-game and championship wagering on professional baseball, football, hockey, basketball, soccer, golf, and auto racing.” At least for now, therefore, there will be no wagering on any college sports in the state, including football.

The good news, though, is that it’s expected wagering on college football will eventually be implemented in the state, perhaps even in time for the start of a 2018 season that kicks off in less than three months. In the interim, the NCAA will continue to monitor the situation, such as it has since the SCOTUS issued its ruling a little over two weeks ago.

“Today the United States Supreme Court issued a clear decision that PASPA is unconstitutional, reversing the lower courts that held otherwise,” NCAA Chief Legal Officer Donald Remy said in a May 14 statement. “While we are still reviewing the decision to understand the overall implications to college sports, we will adjust sports wagering and championship policies to align with the direction from the court.”

When Delaware goes live next week, they will join Nevada as the only states (for the time being) to offer fullscale sports wagering. New Jersey and West Virginia, among others, are expected to quickly join those ranks in the coming months.

One final note: in the here and now, only in-person wagering at any one of Delaware’s three casinos will be permitted; that too, however, is expected to change at some point in the future as legal online gambling on sports is headed this way.

Florida State’s starting OT accused of dating violence no longer on team

Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 1, 2018, 9:22 AM EDT
1 Comment

It appears Josh Ball‘s time in Tallahassee has, not surprisingly, come to an end.

Citing a Florida State spokesperson, the Tampa Bay Times is reporting that Ball is no longer part of the Seminoles’ football roster. Not only that, but the spokesperson stated that the offensive lineman is “not in good standing with Florida State University.”

The development stems from a series of off-field incidents involving Ball and a former girlfriend.

In November of last year, reports surfaced that Sandra Sellers, an FSU student who dated Ball for a year and a half, had accused the offensive tackle of dating violence, including allegations that he physically attacked her on at least three occasions. Earlier this month, Warchant.com reported that, in connection to those allegations, Ball had been suspended from the university after a ruling by the school’s judicial panel.

Additionally, the alleged victim, in a since-deleted post on social media, indicated that Ball would miss the entire 2018 season. At this point in time, no criminal charges have been filed against stemming from Sellers’ allegations.

Football-wise, Ball’s reported departure is a significant one for the Seminoles.

Ball started the last nine games of the 2017 season at left tackle for FSU. Exiting spring practice this year, and with last year’s starter Rick Leonard no longer around due to expired eligibility, the redshirt sophomore was penciled in as FSU’s starting right tackle.

LB Dameon Willis to return to Indiana for one more year after all

Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 1, 2018, 7:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

In November of last year, then-redshirt junior linebacker Dameon Willis was honored on Senior Day at Indiana as he had decided he was going to end his playing career. Six months later, there’s a public acknowledgment of an about-face.

According to HoosierSportsReport.com, IU head coach Tom Allen confirmed this week that Harris had undergone a change of heart and will return to the Hoosiers for the 2018 season. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

According to his coach, the toll the sport had taken on Willis’ body physically led to the initial decision to step away from the game.

“He was kind of beat up and now that he’s had some time to heal, he’s going to be back with us,” Allen said. “I think that’s huge. He is our most experienced linebacker coming back.”

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2014, Willis played in 35 games the past three seasons. He started three of those contests — one in 2016, two this past season.

In 2017, he was credited with a career-high 27 tackles, including a career-high seven in a start against Michigan State.

Ohio State trolls J.K. Dobbins for doubting Cavs’ NBA Finals chances

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 31, 2018, 8:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

At Ohio State, you never doubt The King — even if you’re a star Buckeyes football player.

It’s not exactly a state secret that LeBron James is a huge fan of OSU hoops and football, with the university — and its head football coach especially — reciprocating that love in myriad ways, including his own permanent locker at the Woody Hayes Athletic Complex. It’s that locker, as it turns out, that plays a role in the latest story involving LeBron and his beloved Buckeyes.

James’ Cleveland Cavaliers claimed their fourth straight Eastern Conference championship over the weekend — LeBron’s won eight straight overall — and will, for the fourth straight year, face Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals starting tonight. Suffice to say, the Cavs are huge underdogs; in fact, they’re the biggest underdog in Finals history.

Among the burgeoning factions of doubters is OSU running back J.K. Dobbins, who made the mistake of airing his doubts about The Chosen One’s chances publicly. OSU’s response?

Oh, ye of little faith.

It’s almost as if all of the doubters, Dobbins included, have forgotten that LeBron’s squad, by virtue of Alabama’s national championship win, is virtually guaranteed to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy next month. Right?

Anyway, to catch up on all of the NBA Finals talk, and professional hoops talk period, head on over to our friends at ProBasketballTalk.com.