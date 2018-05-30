Ex-Ohio State DB/WR Eric Glover-Williams moves on to D-II school

Eric Glover-Williams‘ winding college football journey has taken him to yet another level of the sport.
247Sports.com reported Tuesday that Glover-Williams has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Div. II Slippery Rock. Glover-Williams spent the 2017 season at a Mississippi junior college after two years at a Power Five program.
A four-star member of Ohio State’s 2015 recruiting class, Glover-Williams was rated as the No. 12 cornerback in the country; the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Ohio; and the No. 101 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. He played in 20 games the past two seasons, mainly on special teams.
During his last spring practice with the Buckeyes in 2017, Glover-Williams was moved to receiver. It was reported back in September of last year that the player had been dismissed by Ohio State for unspecified off-field issues.
Late last week, it was reported that Northwestern was set to add a specialist from Conference USA. Tuesday, that report came to fruition as Pat Fitzgerald confirmed that Jake Collins has been added to his Wildcats roster.
As a graduate transfer from Western Kentucky, Collins will be eligible to play immediately in 2018. Per NU’s release, the punter will pursue a master’s degree through something called Medill’s Integrated Marketing Communications program.
As Collins will be a fifth-year senior in 2018, this coming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.
During his time with the Hilltoppers, Collins was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team in 2015; second-team all-conference in 2016; and honorable mention all-conference in 2017.
In those three years, he averaged an even 41 yards on his 128 career punts. His 42.7 yards per punt average in 2016 was the third-best single-season mark in Hilltoppers history. Given all of those credentials, Collins will likely enter summer camp as the favorite to win the starting job for the Wildcats.
The head coach of one ACC program has officially kept it all in the family.
In late April, two weeks after a heat stroke he suffered during a Texas A&M spring practice session left him near death, Koda Martin announced that he had decided to transfer from the Aggies to Syracuse. Over a month later, the Orange has finally confirmed the offensive lineman’s addition to the roster.
Martin’s dad, Kirk Martin, was named as the quarterbacks coach at Syracuse earlier this year. Last summer, Koda Martin married Jazzmin Babers, who happens to be the daughter of Orange head coach Dino Babers.
As Martin left the Aggies as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for the Orange in 2018. The upcoming season will be the lineman’s final year of eligibility.
Martin had started 15 games for the Aggies the past two years, including 11 at left tackle last season as a redshirt junior.
Nick Saban inspired yet another rule change this offseason, as earlier this month the NCAA passed a rule limiting each coaching staff to 20 headsets for use on game days. While the NCAA has not placed a cap on the number of off-the-field staffers a program can hire, they are now permitted to put only one on headset during games as the other 19 are claimed by coaches, graduate assistants and players.
Saban was asked about the change at the SEC spring meetings on Tuesday, and his response was something that’s hard to imagine coming out of the buttoned-down coach’s mouth.
With this playing field now appropriately leveled, Saban will go about finding another advantage to exploit.
The SEC’s spring meetings are underway in Destin, and it wouldn’t be spring meetings without bringing up the Auburn-Georgia series. While no one is pushing Auburn to the East (yet), Georgia head coach Kirby Smart would like to see another big-picture change to the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.
Until 2013, Auburn hosted Georgia in even years and Georgia hosted the Tigers in odd years. Since both teams close their years with major in-state rivalries (Alabama and Georgia Tech, respectively), this allowed both schools to properly balance their schedules. Auburn hosted Georgia and visited Alabama in even years, and vice versa in odd years, while Georgia visited Auburn and hosted Georgia Tech in even years and vice versa in odd years. Such an arrangement was optimal both for both the coaching staff — you try making a Playoff run while visiting Georgia and Alabama in November — and the administration, since both schools had at least one end-of-season rivalry game to pitch potential season ticket buyers.
But the league’s additions of Missouri and Texas A&M while maintaining an 8-game schedule was a scheduling quagmire, so Georgia was asked to make a second straight visit to Auburn in 2013 to help the pieces all fit together. That moved definitely did the SEC schedule makers a solid, but Georgia and Auburn are still playing unbalanced Novembers, and Smart would like to be repaid by the league. A leveling of the schedule means Auburn would have to visit Georgia twice in a row.
“Yeah, absolutely. If we can get a chance to fix that and return the favor that we paid to them. I hear about that a lot,” Smart told The Athletic. “It would make it more consistent and balance that out. It would probably be helpful in the long run. But I’ve got a feeling there’s more to it than just us and them. It always affects so many other moving parts. But it would be nice to do that.”
Smart conceded that the topic was a top-level agenda item for the SEC’s coaches meetings this week, but it’s something he’d like to see addressed in the future.