Ex-Ohio State DB/WR Eric Glover-Williams moves on to D-II school

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eric Glover-Williams‘ winding college football journey has taken him to yet another level of the sport.

247Sports.com reported Tuesday that Glover-Williams has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Div. II Slippery Rock. Glover-Williams spent the 2017 season at a Mississippi junior college after two years at a Power Five program.

Former Canton McKinley and Ohio State athlete Eric Glover-Williams is headed to Slippery Rock to continue his career. Former 4-star that can play either side of the football. #THEROCK pic.twitter.com/BiWVdp86qB — Bill Greene (@BillBankGreene) May 27, 2018

A four-star member of Ohio State’s 2015 recruiting class, Glover-Williams was rated as the No. 12 cornerback in the country; the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Ohio; and the No. 101 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. He played in 20 games the past two seasons, mainly on special teams.

During his last spring practice with the Buckeyes in 2017, Glover-Williams was moved to receiver. It was reported back in September of last year that the player had been dismissed by Ohio State for unspecified off-field issues.