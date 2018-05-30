Illinois transfer Tito Odenigbo officially enrolls at Miami

Over four months after the fact, it’s officially official.
Back in late January, it was reported that Tito Odenigbo had decided to transfer from Illinois to Miami. On the final Tuesday of the last week of May, Miami confirmed that Odenigbo has enrolled in classes at the university and will continue his collegiate football career with the Hurricanes.
As Odenigbo will be coming to the Hurricanes as a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play immediately for the reigning ACC Coastal champions in 2018. The upcoming season will be the defensive tackle’s final year of eligibility.
This past season, Odenigbo started four of the 10 games he played for the Illini, and his 4½ tackles for loss were tied for second on the team in 2017. All told, Odenigbo played in 21 games at Illinois, starting five of those contests.
Given The U’s attrition on the interior of its defensive line — prior to the NFL’s deadline, tackles RJ McIntosh and Kendrick Norton confirmed that they would be leaving Miami early for the NFL draft — Odenigbo is in line for immediate playing time with the ‘Canes.
Thanks to the ever-giving “benevolence” of the NCAA, Washington State received some very good news Tuesday.
In a press release, Wazzu confirmed that Robert Lewis has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA. Lewis took a redshirt his true freshman season in 2013, then didn’t play at all last year because of a knee injury that sidelined the wide receiver for all of 2017.
In the university’s appeal to the NCAA on the player’s behalf, they argued that Lewis’ first season in 2013 was lost because of an injury as well.
In between his first and most recent seasons in Pullman, Lewis started 22 of the 37 games in which he played from 2014-16. In that span, the California native caught 117 passes for 1,254 yards and six touchdowns.
In each of those three seasons, the 5-9, 167-pound Lewis caught at least 33 passes, pulling in a career-high 43 in 2015.
Eric Glover-Williams‘ winding college football journey has taken him to yet another level of the sport.
247Sports.com reported Tuesday that Glover-Williams has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Div. II Slippery Rock. Glover-Williams spent the 2017 season at a Mississippi junior college after two years at a Power Five program.
A four-star member of Ohio State’s 2015 recruiting class, Glover-Williams was rated as the No. 12 cornerback in the country; the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Ohio; and the No. 101 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. He played in 20 games the past two seasons, mainly on special teams.
During his last spring practice with the Buckeyes in 2017, Glover-Williams was moved to receiver. It was reported back in September of last year that the player had been dismissed by Ohio State for unspecified off-field issues.
Late last week, it was reported that Northwestern was set to add a specialist from Conference USA. Tuesday, that report came to fruition as Pat Fitzgerald confirmed that Jake Collins has been added to his Wildcats roster.
As a graduate transfer from Western Kentucky, Collins will be eligible to play immediately in 2018. Per NU’s release, the punter will pursue a master’s degree through something called Medill’s Integrated Marketing Communications program.
As Collins will be a fifth-year senior in 2018, this coming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.
During his time with the Hilltoppers, Collins was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team in 2015; second-team all-conference in 2016; and honorable mention all-conference in 2017.
In those three years, he averaged an even 41 yards on his 128 career punts. His 42.7 yards per punt average in 2016 was the third-best single-season mark in Hilltoppers history. Given all of those credentials, Collins will likely enter summer camp as the favorite to win the starting job for the Wildcats.
The head coach of one ACC program has officially kept it all in the family.
In late April, two weeks after a heat stroke he suffered during a Texas A&M spring practice session left him near death, Koda Martin announced that he had decided to transfer from the Aggies to Syracuse. Over a month later, the Orange has finally confirmed the offensive lineman’s addition to the roster.
Martin’s dad, Kirk Martin, was named as the quarterbacks coach at Syracuse earlier this year. Last summer, Koda Martin married Jazzmin Babers, who happens to be the daughter of Orange head coach Dino Babers.
As Martin left the Aggies as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for the Orange in 2018. The upcoming season will be the lineman’s final year of eligibility.
Martin had started 15 games for the Aggies the past two years, including 11 at left tackle last season as a redshirt junior.