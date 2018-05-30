Illinois transfer Tito Odenigbo officially enrolls at Miami

Over four months after the fact, it’s officially official.

Back in late January, it was reported that Tito Odenigbo had decided to transfer from Illinois to Miami. On the final Tuesday of the last week of May, Miami confirmed that Odenigbo has enrolled in classes at the university and will continue his collegiate football career with the Hurricanes.

As Odenigbo will be coming to the Hurricanes as a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play immediately for the reigning ACC Coastal champions in 2018. The upcoming season will be the defensive tackle’s final year of eligibility.

This past season, Odenigbo started four of the 10 games he played for the Illini, and his 4½ tackles for loss were tied for second on the team in 2017. All told, Odenigbo played in 21 games at Illinois, starting five of those contests.

Given The U’s attrition on the interior of its defensive line — prior to the NFL’s deadline, tackles RJ McIntosh and Kendrick Norton confirmed that they would be leaving Miami early for the NFL draft — Odenigbo is in line for immediate playing time with the ‘Canes.