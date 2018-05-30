Northwestern confirms signing of transfer punter from Western Kentucky

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Late last week, it was reported that Northwestern was set to add a specialist from Conference USA. Tuesday, that report came to fruition as Pat Fitzgerald confirmed that Jake Collins has been added to his Wildcats roster.

As a graduate transfer from Western Kentucky, Collins will be eligible to play immediately in 2018. Per NU’s release, the punter will pursue a master’s degree through something called Medill’s Integrated Marketing Communications program.

As Collins will be a fifth-year senior in 2018, this coming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

During his time with the Hilltoppers, Collins was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team in 2015; second-team all-conference in 2016; and honorable mention all-conference in 2017.

In those three years, he averaged an even 41 yards on his 128 career punts. His 42.7 yards per punt average in 2016 was the third-best single-season mark in Hilltoppers history. Given all of those credentials, Collins will likely enter summer camp as the favorite to win the starting job for the Wildcats.