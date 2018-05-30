Texas A&M transfer reunites with Kevin Sumlin in Arizona

Robert Congel began his collegiate playing career with Kevin Sumlin as his head coach. Despite Sumlin’s departure from College Station, Congel will continue it with the same coach.

According to multiple media outlets earlier this week, Congel has decided to transfer from Texas A&M to Arizona. Barring something somewhat unforeseen, the offensive lineman will likely have to sit out the 2018 season. Congel would then, in theory, have three seasons of eligibility that he could begin to use in 2019.

It’s possible, though, that Congel could be eligible to play for the Wildcats immediately this coming season he was a walk-on at A&M in 2017, and heads to the Pac-12 football program without having been on scholarship with the Aggies.

As a true freshman last season, Congel played in five games for the Aggies. The Florida-by-way-of-Denver recruit wasn’t ranked by any of the major recruiting services coming out of high school.