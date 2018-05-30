Texas A&M transfer reunites with Kevin Sumlin in Arizona

Robert Congel began his collegiate playing career with Kevin Sumlin as his head coach. Despite Sumlin’s departure from College Station, Congel will continue it with the same coach.
According to multiple media outlets earlier this week, Congel has decided to transfer from Texas A&M to Arizona. Barring something somewhat unforeseen, the offensive lineman will likely have to sit out the 2018 season. Congel would then, in theory, have three seasons of eligibility that he could begin to use in 2019.
It’s possible, though, that Congel could be eligible to play for the Wildcats immediately this coming season he was a walk-on at A&M in 2017, and heads to the Pac-12 football program without having been on scholarship with the Aggies.
As a true freshman last season, Congel played in five games for the Aggies. The Florida-by-way-of-Denver recruit wasn’t ranked by any of the major recruiting services coming out of high school.
Personnel attrition is pretty much standard operating procedure whenever a new head coach takes over a football program, and Nebraska is no different.
On his personal Twitter account late Tuesday night, Willie Hampton announced that, “[a]fter prayer, talking with my mom and a good conversation with [first-year head coach Scott] Frost,” he has decided to transfer from the Cornhuskers. The linebacker has already been granted a release from his NU scholarship, although it’s unclear what if any restrictions were placed on the release.
“To my brothers on the team, we built a bond that will last a lifetime,” Hampton wrote, “I thank y’all for making my time in Lincoln something to remember. Also helping me grow as a player. All of you will be missed. I wish y’all good luck this year.”
Hampton was a three-star member of Mike Riley‘s last recruiting class in 2017, rated as the No. 46 outside linebacker in the country by 247Sports.com. He took a redshirt his true freshman season last year.
Including Hampton, a total of eight Cornhuskers players have left the program since Frost was hired in December. The other seven are offensive lineman Bryan Brokop, wide receiver Zack Darlington (HERE) offensive lineman Michael Decker (HERE), fullback Ben Miles (HERE), quarterback Patrick O’Brien (HERE), inside linebacker Andrew Ward (HERE) and wide receiver Keyan Williams (HERE). Six of those eight transferred, while one of the remaining two, Decker, retired from football and the other, Darlington, joined the Army.
According to the Lincoln Journal Star, all of the moves mentioned above leave Nebraska with 83 players on scholarship, two below the NCAA’s 85-man limit.
Thanks to the ever-giving “benevolence” of the NCAA, Washington State received some very good news Tuesday.
In a press release, Wazzu confirmed that Robert Lewis has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA. Lewis took a redshirt his true freshman season in 2013, then didn’t play at all last year because of a knee injury that sidelined the wide receiver for all of 2017.
In the university’s appeal to the NCAA on the player’s behalf, they argued that Lewis’ first season in 2013 was lost because of an injury as well.
In between his first and most recent seasons in Pullman, Lewis started 22 of the 37 games in which he played from 2014-16. In that span, the California native caught 117 passes for 1,254 yards and six touchdowns.
In each of those three seasons, the 5-9, 167-pound Lewis caught at least 33 passes, pulling in a career-high 43 in 2015.
Over four months after the fact, it’s officially official.
Back in late January, it was reported that Tito Odenigbo had decided to transfer from Illinois to Miami. On the final Tuesday of the last week of May, Miami confirmed that Odenigbo has enrolled in classes at the university and will continue his collegiate football career with the Hurricanes.
As Odenigbo will be coming to the Hurricanes as a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play immediately for the reigning ACC Coastal champions in 2018. The upcoming season will be the defensive tackle’s final year of eligibility.
This past season, Odenigbo started four of the 10 games he played for the Illini, and his 4½ tackles for loss were tied for second on the team in 2017. All told, Odenigbo played in 21 games at Illinois, starting five of those contests.
Given The U’s attrition on the interior of its defensive line — prior to the NFL’s deadline, tackles RJ McIntosh and Kendrick Norton confirmed that they would be leaving Miami early for the NFL draft — Odenigbo is in line for immediate playing time with the ‘Canes.
Eric Glover-Williams‘ winding college football journey has taken him to yet another level of the sport.
247Sports.com reported Tuesday that Glover-Williams has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Div. II Slippery Rock. Glover-Williams spent the 2017 season at a Mississippi junior college after two years at a Power Five program.
A four-star member of Ohio State’s 2015 recruiting class, Glover-Williams was rated as the No. 12 cornerback in the country; the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Ohio; and the No. 101 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. He played in 20 games the past two seasons, mainly on special teams.
During his last spring practice with the Buckeyes in 2017, Glover-Williams was moved to receiver. It was reported back in September of last year that the player had been dismissed by Ohio State for unspecified off-field issues.