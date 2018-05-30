Wazzu WR Robert Lewis granted sixth year of eligibility

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thanks to the ever-giving “benevolence” of the NCAA, Washington State received some very good news Tuesday.

In a press release, Wazzu confirmed that Robert Lewis has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA. Lewis took a redshirt his true freshman season in 2013, then didn’t play at all last year because of a knee injury that sidelined the wide receiver for all of 2017.

In the university’s appeal to the NCAA on the player’s behalf, they argued that Lewis’ first season in 2013 was lost because of an injury as well.

In between his first and most recent seasons in Pullman, Lewis started 22 of the 37 games in which he played from 2014-16. In that span, the California native caught 117 passes for 1,254 yards and six touchdowns.

In each of those three seasons, the 5-9, 167-pound Lewis caught at least 33 passes, pulling in a career-high 43 in 2015.