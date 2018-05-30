West Virginia-Tennessee chosen for afternoon time slot on Kickoff Saturday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Slowly but surely, college football’s opening weekend schedule is starting to come together. CBS announced Wednesday that the Belk College Kickoff pitting West Virginia and Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 1, will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET in Charlotte.

Wednesday’s announcement means the Auburn-Washington game in Atlanta and the Ole Miss-Texas Tech game in Houston will air on ESPN properties at TBD times and networks. Alabama-Louisville in Orlando was previously announced as the 8 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.

Miami and LSU will play at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on the night of Sunday, Sept. 2. Virginia Tech and Florida State will close the weekend on Labor Day at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN from Tallahassee.

Elsewhere, CBS also selected Georgia’s trip to South Carolina as its Sept. 8 game, and LSU’s visit to Auburn as its Sept. 15 game. Both games will kick at 3:30 p.m. ET. Georgia-South Carolina landing on CBS means Clemson at Texas A&M will air on ESPN, and the selection of LSU-Auburn means Alabama at Ole Miss will also air on ESPN.

West Virginia-Tennessee is the first time in the Belk College Kickoff’s 3-year history the game will be shown on CBS. The inaugural game, a 17-13 South Carolina win over North Carolina, was a Thursday night kickoff to the 2015 season on ESPN, and last year’s 35-28 South Carolina defeat of NC State also aired on ESPN. South Carolina and North Carolina will also meet in the 2019 and 2023 Belk College Kickoff games.

West Virginia and Tennessee have never met previously.