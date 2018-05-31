Fresno State netted $90,000 from beer sales at home football games last year

Fresno State’s decision to allow beer sales at Bulldog Stadium paid off — quite literally — for the program last season.

The Fresno Bee reports that the school took in some $90,000 from six home games in 2017 and added another $20,000 from sales at baseball and softball games too. For a school that is listed with a $44.8 million budget, that’s not at all a bad chunk of change and a nice little unexpected bonus at the end of the year.

“There wasn’t anything abnormal. I think we had the right approach,” interim athletics director Steve Robertello told the paper. “We phased it in appropriately and now we get a chance to go back before this year and evaluate it and see how we want to tweak it to make it better for our fans and potentially bring in some more revenue.”

Even better than the news of the final figures is that the introduction of beer sales did not result in an uptick in incidents involving fans who had a few too many at the stadium. Per the Bee:

According to university police statistics, there were 28 citations issued at Bulldogs’ football games last season related to minors in possession of alcohol or distributing alcohol to a minor, with only nine coming over the last four home games. There were none issued at the Oct. 28 night game (a loss to UNLV) or the Nov. 25 day game (victory over No. 22 Boise State).