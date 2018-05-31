Move over Harbaugh: Temple’s Geoff Collins will take several players to Rome next year

We’re used to coaches competing for just about everything in college football but we might soon be upon an age where everybody at the FBS level is going after… passport stamps?
Well, maybe not but at least head coaches are broadening the horizons for some of their players as overseas trips become more and more common for football programs like they are for numerous other NCAA sports who often tour abroad for a few weeks each offseason. Temple just recently returned from a trip to Tokyo, Japan as part of some clinics put on by the school and it sounds like everything went so well that head coach Geoff Collins told The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman and Stewart Mandel that he’s already planning for next year’s edition in a pretty cool locale.
“We’ve got a campus on Rome so we’re going to go to Italy next summer. It will be a blast,” said Collins. “We took eight (players) to Tokyo so I’m shooting for 12 the next time since it was such a success.”
The Owls’ excursions overseas are certainly scaled down from what we’ve seen from programs like Michigan, which just recently returned from France as part of their second big trip across the pond. Still, Collins will be the second major football coach to take his team to Rome and if he can wind up meeting the Pope like Jim Harbaugh did on his team’s trip two years ago, then it will be a rousing success for the school and will probably lead to even more teams doing the same.
If nothing else, it’s quite the carrot on the stick for Owls players letting the destination slip out. If you thought guys practiced hard before, imagine telling them a trip to Italy is on the line this fall…
It’s all quiet on the conference realignment front but at least one conference is realigning where its offices are located.
The American Athletic Conference (AAC) has been based in Providence, Rhode Island ever since it split from the Big East back in 2013 but will be packing their bags for the Dallas area in two years when, the Dallas Morning News reports, their lease expires on their current office space.
“Dallas has become almost the epicenter of college football. I’ve made no bones about it, we’re planning to move our conference offices here,” commissioner Mike Aresco told the paper. “We think we belong closer to more of our schools. We’ve got a school (SMU) here, which means people are coming in all the time.”
Aresco isn’t wrong about Dallas being the epicenter of college football (though Atlanta would have a good argument) between the annual season-opening games at AT&T Stadium, the Cotton Bowl, several FBS teams in the area and a host of important groups based nearby. That includes the College Football Playoff, Conference USA, the Big 12 and the National Football Foundation, who are all based in North Texas and have their main offices located fairly close together near the suburb of Irving.
The move follows the league’s journey westward after a few rounds of expansion and will definitely make travel a little bit easier for everybody throughout the conference. While they will be going from one edge of AAC territory to another, it’s certainly more convenient to get to Dallas than into Providence and the league is already putting several events like the men’s basketball tournament in the region.
Perhaps the biggest unanswered question from all of this will be if the AAC keeps its famous clambake that kicks off media day every football season. Perhaps Tulane and the Texas schools have already mentioned transitioning the event to a crawfish boil.
Fresno State’s decision to allow beer sales at Bulldog Stadium paid off — quite literally — for the program last season.
The Fresno Bee reports that the school took in some $90,000 from six home games in 2017 and added another $20,000 from sales at baseball and softball games too. For a school that is listed with a $44.8 million budget, that’s not at all a bad chunk of change and a nice little unexpected bonus at the end of the year.
“There wasn’t anything abnormal. I think we had the right approach,” interim athletics director Steve Robertello told the paper. “We phased it in appropriately and now we get a chance to go back before this year and evaluate it and see how we want to tweak it to make it better for our fans and potentially bring in some more revenue.”
Even better than the news of the final figures is that the introduction of beer sales did not result in an uptick in incidents involving fans who had a few too many at the stadium. Per the Bee:
According to university police statistics, there were 28 citations issued at Bulldogs’ football games last season related to minors in possession of alcohol or distributing alcohol to a minor, with only nine coming over the last four home games. There were none issued at the Oct. 28 night game (a loss to UNLV) or the Nov. 25 day game (victory over No. 22 Boise State).
Forecasts expect the take to climb even higher in 2018 with increased attendance after the team was one of the turnaround stories in college football last season with a surprising 10-4 campaign that nearly saw the Bulldogs win the Mountain West title. While 2017 was the first year that drinks were poured at the stadium, it would have been fascinating to see what the amount would have been had beer been sold the season prior when the team went 1-11.
For Fresno State though, racking up sales as a result of celebrating games instead of lamenting them is definitely the best of both worlds.
Most people would rush to put pen to paper on a deal guaranteeing them $7.5 million over the next 10 years but Jimbo Fisher apparently isn’t most people.
The Texas Tribune is reporting that the Aggies head coach has not signed his new contract with the school despite being introduced in College Station the first week of December and reportedly agreeing to terms well before that. A school spokesperson, Kelly Brown, told the Tribune that Fisher is working under a memorandum of understanding and — naturally — is being paid regularly as part of his annual salary.
“There’s no disagreement over the contract and there’s nothing contentious going on behind the scenes,” she said.
Interestingly, one driving force over the delay in signing could be coming as the result of a recent signature in Washington that brought about significant changes to the federal tax code. While Texas famously doesn’t have a state income tax, the new law that was passed earlier this year called for “an excise tax of 21 percent on annual compensation over $1 million that’s paid to some employees at nonprofit organizations.” It seems that Fisher’s representatives and the school itself are still sorting out whether they are impacted by the change to see if any tweaks are needed to the language that is already drawn up.
Coaches have waited months (and even years) before signing their actual contract with schools so this isn’t that out of the ordinary and Fisher is certainly cashing checks from the Aggies either way to run their football program. Just take Nebraska for example, which just saw Scott Frost sign his massive deal in late May despite being hired just around the same time.
Still, we’d be telling the lawyers to hurry up a bit if $75 million is involved…
We’re less than 100 days from the start of the college football season and we finally have kickoff times and channel information for a good number of games this fall.
Here’s the releases and info from:
A few of the highlights:
- Auburn vs. Washington in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game is set for September 1st at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC while Alabama against Louisville in Orlando will take the 8 p.m. ET slot on the same network.
- A couple of big Group of Five games opening weekend are Boise State at Troy for 6 p.m. ET on ESPNews and UCF taking a trip to UConn at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.
- Michigan State at Arizona State is set in Week 2 at 7:45 p.m. ET on ESPN while an intriguing Arizona at Houston game will be at noon on ABC/ESPN2.
- The Chip Kelly era at UCLA begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN against Cincinnati and is followed the next week by the Bruins game at Oklahoma kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.
- Texas hosts USC at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox in Week 3.
- The big clash at AT&T Stadium the same week between Ohio State and TCU will take place on September 15th at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
- A potential Big 12 title game preview will take place when Oklahoma travels to West Virginia on the final week of the regular season with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN.
- The Big Ten title game will be on Saturday, December 1st at 8 p.m. ET on Fox while the Pac-12 title game will be the day prior at the same time and on the same network.
There are tons we’re leaving off so check with releases above for the full details of dates, kickoff times and TV network information. It certainly feels like college football is just a little bit closer with all this information to sort through.