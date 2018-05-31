TV networks announce kickoff times and TV channels for early CFB games and marquee matchups

We’re less than 100 days from the start of the college football season and we finally have kickoff times and channel information for a good number of games this fall.
Here’s the releases and info from:
A few of the highlights:
- Auburn vs. Washington in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game is set for September 1st at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC while Alabama against Louisville in Orlando will take the 8 p.m. ET slot on the same network.
- A couple of big Group of Five games opening weekend are Boise State at Troy for 6 p.m. ET on ESPNews and UCF taking a trip to UConn at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.
- Michigan State at Arizona State is set in Week 2 at 7:45 p.m. ET on ESPN while an intriguing Arizona at Houston game will be at noon on ABC/ESPN2.
- The Chip Kelly era at UCLA begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN against Cincinnati and is followed the next week by the Bruins game at Oklahoma kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.
- Texas hosts USC at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox in Week 3.
- The big clash at AT&T Stadium the same week between Ohio State and TCU will take place on September 15th at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
- A potential Big 12 title game preview will take place when Oklahoma travels to West Virginia on the final week of the regular season with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN.
- The Big Ten title game will be on Saturday, December 1st at 8 p.m. ET on Fox while the Pac-12 title game will be the day prior at the same time and on the same network.
There are tons we’re leaving off so check with releases above for the full details of dates, kickoff times and TV network information. It certainly feels like college football is just a little bit closer with all this information to sort through.
Most people would rush to put pen to paper on a deal guaranteeing them $7.5 million over the next 10 years but Jimbo Fisher apparently isn’t most people.
The Texas Tribune is reporting that the Aggies head coach has not signed his new contract with the school despite being introduced in College Station the first week of December and reportedly agreeing to terms well before that. A school spokesperson, Kelly Brown, told the Tribune that Fisher is working under a memorandum of understanding and — naturally — is being paid regularly as part of his annual salary.
“There’s no disagreement over the contract and there’s nothing contentious going on behind the scenes,” she said.
Interestingly, one driving force over the delay in signing could be coming as the result of a recent signature in Washington that brought about significant changes to the federal tax code. While Texas famously doesn’t have a state income tax, the new law that was passed earlier this year called for “an excise tax of 21 percent on annual compensation over $1 million that’s paid to some employees at nonprofit organizations.” It seems that Fisher’s representatives and the school itself are still sorting out whether they are impacted by the change to see if any tweaks are needed to the language that is already drawn up.
Coaches have waited months (and even years) before signing their actual contract with schools so this isn’t that out of the ordinary and Fisher is certainly cashing checks from the Aggies either way to run their football program. Just take Nebraska for example, which just saw Scott Frost sign his massive deal in late May despite being hired just around the same time.
Still, we’d be telling the lawyers to hurry up a bit if $75 million is involved…
Scott Frost has been the head coach at Nebraska for months now but he just put pen to paper on his massive new contract.
According to documents from the school sent to the Omaha World-Herald, Frost’s contract was made official on May 22 after he was previously working under a memorandum of understanding since being hired in early December.
The terms of the original seven-year, $35 million contract remain in place but there were a handful of details about the deal with his alma mater that were finally made public, including bonus structure, perks and the Cornhuskers’ assistant salary pool being put in writing. Among the details:
- The contract calls for a whopping $5 million salary pool for his 10 assistant coaches plus the head strength and conditioning coach of the program.
- Should Frost take another job, his buyout is for $2.5 million per year for the remainder of the contract.
- Nebraska’s buyout if they fire him is “$5 million per year for the remainder of the contract prior to and through Dec. 31, 2022, and $2.5 million after Dec. 31, 2022.”
- Frost will receive 20 hours of private plane usage.
- He will receive $150,000 in bonus money for appearing in any bowl game and, among other incentives, will earn $650,000 for winning the national title at his alma mater.
- The school also covered the $3 million buyout UCF required.
That’s certainly a lot of dough for the Cornhuskers to lure their head coach back home but Frost was definitely negotiating from a position of strength given the work he did in Orlando and the open jobs interested in him at the time. It’s not unusual for months to go by before a coach signs his actual contract but the long wait is probably no big deal to either Frost or the legion of Big Red fans who are hoping that he can bring his turnaround touch to Lincoln this season and beyond.
Breaking news: The College Football Playoff is popular, according to folks who run the College Football Playoff.
Speaking to “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 in Alabama, Executive Director Bill Hancock told the hosts of the show that the postseason format is getting rave reviews in surveys conducted by the organization and that even the controversial selection committee has approval ratings that the White House only dreams about.
“It’s enormously popular,” Hancock said, according to AL.com. “We do surveys every year. We want to know what fans are thinking.
“The committee has something like an 87 percent favorable rating. The CFP, itself, has a favorable rating at over 80 percent. People love the playoffs.”
People do indeed love the playoffs but it’s a bit interesting to see that the committee is that highly regarded in surveys given all the angst their decisions have caused in recent years and that the committee itself has a better approval rating than the playoff itself. It seems doubtful that Hancock or those in his group will go into details as to who was polled and when for these surveys but safe to say they probably didn’t ask a bunch of UCF or Ohio State fans what their opinion was.
Speaking of the Knights, Hancock did tell the show that the program’s unique circumstances were discussed during meetings last month but fell back on how strength of schedule is one of the key considerations for the committee to look at. That probably won’t win him any votes in Orlando but at least the message to the entire landscape of college football is consistent. Maybe not as consistent as some of the results he’s seeing in surveys, but consistent nonetheless.
The injury bug has slammed headfirst into both sides of the ball for Wyoming.
According to Robert Gagliardi of the Laramie Boomerang, running back Trey Woods and defensive lineman Javaree Jackson will miss the entire 2018 season because of health issues. Woods is dealing with an unspecified shoulder injury, while Jackson is down with an injured back.
As a true freshman last season, Woods, a two-star 2017 signee, led the Cowboys in rushing with 474 yards. he ran for a career-high 135 yards in a late-September win over Hawaii.
Jackson played in 11 games, starting one of those contests, as a true freshman in 2017. He was credited with 24 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. While listed third on the post-spring depth chart at nose tackle, Jackson had been slated for a bigger role this season prior t the injury.