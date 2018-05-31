Getty Images

Western Michigan officially adds Michigan, Syracuse grad transfers

By John TaylorMay 31, 2018, 9:03 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The roster at Western Michigan officially received a Power Five boost Wednesday.

In late November, wide receiver Drake Harris announced that he had decided to transfer from Michigan, confirming three months later that he would be moving on to WMU.  Earlier this month, after opting to transfer from Syracuse in mid-December, defensive back Juwan Dowels (pictured) took to social media to announce he had landed in Kalamazoo as well.

Wednesday, the MAC football program formally announced the additions of both players.  As each are coming to the Broncos as graduate transfers, they will be eligible to play immediately in 2018.

“We are excited about the size and athleticism Drake brings to our wide receiver corps,” said head coach Tim Lester in a statement. “He played his high school ball just up the road in Grand Rapids and I know he is excited about showcasing his skill set in Kalamazoo. …

“Juwan brings valuable experience to a young secondary unit, having played in the same defensive scheme as ours in his freshman and sophomore seasons. His 24 [games] in the ACC will help solidify the back half of our defensive in 2018.”

A four-star 2014 signee, Harris was rated as the No. 7 receiver in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Michigan; and the No. 68 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Just one signee in the Wolverines’ class that year, five-star athlete and 2017 NFL first-round draft pick Jabrill Peppers, was rated higher than Harris.

Despite that impressive recruiting pedigree, Harris was never able to turn the recruiting hype into on-field production. During his four seasons at U-M, he caught eight passes for 50 yards, including one for 10 against Ohio State this season.

Harris also spent time as a cornerback in 2017.

Dowels played in 24 games during his time with the Orange, starting seven of those contests. Five of those starts came during the 2015 season, while he started one of the first two games of 2016 before going down with a season-ending knee injury.

During his three years, Dowels was credited with 69 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and eight passes defensed. He also picked off a pair of passes, including one in his final season with the Orange.

In the release announcing the players’ additions to the roster, the school also noted an interesting twist involving both players:

Both Dowels and Harris will get to face their former teams this upcoming fall. Western Michigan hosts Syracuse in the season opener on Friday, Aug. 31 in Kalamazoo. The Broncos travel to Michigan for game two, taking on the Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Tulane adds South Alabama grad transfer Noah Fisher

South Alabama athletics
By John TaylorMay 31, 2018, 7:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Transfers from one Group of Five program to another are relatively few and far between, but we do have one on which to report today.

Tulane announced on its Twitter account Wednesday that it has added Noah Fisher to the Green Wave’s football roster. Fisher had spent the past four seasons as a member of the Sun Belt Conference’s South Alabama Jaguars.

As the 6-5, 315-pound offensive lineman is coming to the AAC program as a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2018. The upcoming season will be Fisher’s final season of eligibility.

Fisher started 27 games during his time with the Jaguars, and left the team with a streak of 25 straight starts. This past season, he served as USA’s starting left tackle after starting at right tackle the previous season.

Texas AD Chris Del Conte riffs on renewal of Texas-A&M rivalry

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMay 30, 2018, 6:22 PM EDT
5 Comments

Everyone with the power to bring back the Texas-Texas A&M rivalry will tell you (on the record, at least) that they want to bring the game back. But none of them seem to be in a big hurry to actually bring the game back.

That became apparent earlier this month when Texas announced a home-and-home series with Alabama for the 2022-23 seasons. That bit of news leaves the Longhorns scheduled out with the likes of USC, LSU, Arkansas, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan through the 2027 season, meaning the series’s renewal will either have to wait until 2028 or the earliest, or the Longhorns will play a major non-conference opponent in September, a 9-game Big 12 schedule and Texas A&M as the lead in to a possible appearance in the Big 12 Championship and the College Football Playoff. Which isn’t happening.

For its part, Texas A&M is also scheduled through 2025 with home-and-homes against Clemson, Colorado, Miami and Notre Dame coming down the pike. Given that, it’s likely the Aggies also line up a 2026-27 series as well.

On Wednesday, Texas AD Chris Del Conte mused to Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News that the Horns-Aggies game will come back at some point, but he didn’t appear to be in a hurry to set something in stone.

If and when the game comes back in 2028 or beyond, the timing of the actual game will become a major issue. The game was played on Thanksgiving weekend in its previous life and, presumably, Texas would like it there again. (Texas closes the 2018 season at Kansas on Black Friday.) Texas A&M, meanwhile, closes each season with LSU. Putting the game back on Thanksgiving weekend would mean pushing LSU up in the schedule, closer to when the Aggies play Alabama and the rest of the SEC West.

Whenever the game inevitably returns, it’s clear the Good Old Days of the UT-A&M rivalry are gone and they aren’t coming back.

West Virginia-Tennessee chosen for afternoon time slot on Kickoff Saturday

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMay 30, 2018, 4:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Slowly but surely, college football’s opening weekend schedule is starting to come together. CBS announced Wednesday that the Belk College Kickoff pitting West Virginia and Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 1, will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET in Charlotte.

Wednesday’s announcement means the Auburn-Washington game in Atlanta and the Ole Miss-Texas Tech game in Houston will air on ESPN properties at TBD times and networks. Alabama-Louisville in Orlando was previously announced as the 8 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.

Miami and LSU will play at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on the night of Sunday, Sept. 2. Virginia Tech and Florida State will close the weekend on Labor Day at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN from Tallahassee.

Elsewhere, CBS also selected Georgia’s trip to South Carolina as its Sept. 8 game, and LSU’s visit to Auburn as its Sept. 15 game. Both games will kick at 3:30 p.m. ET. Georgia-South Carolina landing on CBS means Clemson at Texas A&M will air on ESPN, and the selection of LSU-Auburn means Alabama at Ole Miss will also air on ESPN.

West Virginia-Tennessee is the first time in the Belk College Kickoff’s 3-year history the game will be shown on CBS. The inaugural game, a 17-13 South Carolina win over North Carolina, was a Thursday night kickoff to the 2015 season on ESPN, and last year’s 35-28 South Carolina defeat of NC State also aired on ESPN. South Carolina and North Carolina will also meet in the 2019 and 2023 Belk College Kickoff games.

West Virginia and Tennessee have never met previously.

Eight players have now left Nebraska since Scott Frost was hired

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 30, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
3 Comments

Personnel attrition is pretty much standard operating procedure whenever a new head coach takes over a football program, and Nebraska is no different.

On his personal Twitter account late Tuesday night, Willie Hampton announced that, “[a]fter prayer, talking with my mom and a good conversation with [first-year head coach Scott] Frost,” he has decided to transfer from the Cornhuskers.  The linebacker has already been granted a release from his NU scholarship, although it’s unclear what if any restrictions were placed on the release.

“To my brothers on the team, we built a bond that will last a lifetime,” Hampton wrote, “I thank y’all for making my time in Lincoln something to remember. Also helping me grow as a player. All of you will be missed. I wish y’all good luck this year.”

Hampton was a three-star member of Mike Riley‘s last recruiting class in 2017, rated as the No. 46 outside linebacker in the country by 247Sports.com.  He took a redshirt his true freshman season last year.

Including Hampton, a total of eight Cornhuskers players have left the program since Frost was hired in December.  The other seven are offensive lineman Bryan Brokop, wide receiver Zack Darlington (HERE) offensive lineman Michael Decker (HERE), fullback Ben Miles (HERE), quarterback Patrick O’Brien (HERE), inside linebacker Andrew Ward (HERE) and wide receiver Keyan Williams (HERE).  Six of those eight transferred, while one of the remaining two, Decker, retired from football and the other, Darlington, joined the Army.

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, all of the moves mentioned above leave Nebraska with 83 players on scholarship, two below the NCAA’s 85-man limit.