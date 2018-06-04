CBS promotes Jamie Erdahl to ‘SEC on CBS’ sideline reporter as Allie LaForce leaves network

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CBS has made another change to its “SEC on CBS” broadcasting crew, as the network announced Monday that Jamie Erdahl has been promoted to the package’s sideline reporter.

“We are excited to add Jamie to our SEC on CBS coverage,” CBS sports senior vice president Harold Bryant said in a statement. “Since joining CBS, Jamie has established herself as a talented, versatile and knowledgeable reporter. She is a rising star and someone we know that will connect with and earn the respect from the coaches, players and passionate fans in the SEC.”

This is so amazing. I couldn’t be more excited to join the entire @SEConCBS crew! Can’t wait to work with Brad & Gary — my saturdays just got better. Let’s get to work! 🏈🏈 https://t.co/TICxocU49P — Jamie Erdahl 💍 Buckman (@JamieErdahl) June 4, 2018

Erdahl has been with CBS since 2014, working in a variety of roles, including the NFL and college basketball.

Her ascension means the existing sideline reporter, Allie LaForce, has to be out, and CBS confirmed as much on Monday after the two sides could not come to an agreement on contract terms.

#WKEN: Statement from CBS Sports on Allie LaForce's departure: "We could not reach an agreement on a new deal and have parted ways. We thank Allie for all her contributions over the past five and half years and wish her the best." — Ken McMillan (@KenMcMillanTHR) June 4, 2018

LaForce had been CBS’s top college football sideline reporter since 2014, replacing Tracy Wolfson, who held the job from 2004-13.

Erdahl’s first game as the SEC on CBS sideline reporter will be the West Virginia-Tennessee clash in Charlotte on Sept. 1.