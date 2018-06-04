Former OU CB Parrish Cobb sentenced to 18 years for aggravated robbery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former Oklahoma cornerback Parrish Cobb was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday for holding up a Baylor student at gunpoint.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty, and as part of the plea bargain had to other robbery charges dismissed. A fourth robbery charge remains pending. He was arrested in January 2017 along with co-defendant Ayorinde Jelani Gibson, who will also serve 18 years in prison.

Cobb’s fourth robbery charge came in April 2017, in Norman, while he was free on bond from the Baylor robbery and separate robberies in Waco and Bellmead, Texas.

Cobb, a 4-star recruit, signed with Baylor out of Waco’s La Vega High School, but later forced a transfer to Oklahoma as part of a mass exodus of signees in the wake of Art Briles‘s firing. Cobb made seven tackles in five appearances for the Sooners in 2016.

“Sounds to me that given the opportunities you have had in your life, which I know about, and the mess you have made out of your life, you are fortunate to be getting the deal you are getting,” Judge Ralph Strother told Cobb, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.

With the Oklahoma charge still pending, Cobb will be eligible for parole on Monday’s sentence in nine years.