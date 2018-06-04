Former OU CB Parrish Cobb sentenced to 18 years for aggravated robbery

Former Oklahoma cornerback Parrish Cobb was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday for holding up a Baylor student at gunpoint.
The 20-year-old pleaded guilty, and as part of the plea bargain had to other robbery charges dismissed. A fourth robbery charge remains pending. He was arrested in January 2017 along with co-defendant Ayorinde Jelani Gibson, who will also serve 18 years in prison.
Cobb’s fourth robbery charge came in April 2017, in Norman, while he was free on bond from the Baylor robbery and separate robberies in Waco and Bellmead, Texas.
Cobb, a 4-star recruit, signed with Baylor out of Waco’s La Vega High School, but later forced a transfer to Oklahoma as part of a mass exodus of signees in the wake of Art Briles‘s firing. Cobb made seven tackles in five appearances for the Sooners in 2016.
“Sounds to me that given the opportunities you have had in your life, which I know about, and the mess you have made out of your life, you are fortunate to be getting the deal you are getting,” Judge Ralph Strother told Cobb, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.
With the Oklahoma charge still pending, Cobb will be eligible for parole on Monday’s sentence in nine years.
Scott Frost has his quarterback commit, and he comes armed with a familiar pedigree. Luke McCaffrey, hailing from Highlands Ranch, Colo., has pledged to join Nebraska’s 2019 recruiting class.
Yes, that Luke McCaffrey. Son of Ed. Grandson of Olympic sprinter Dave Sime. Brother of Christian. And Max. And Dylan.
The youngest of the four McCaffrey boys is listed as a 4-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports. And, interestingly, both services list McCaffrey as an “athlete,” though Nebraska plans to play him at quarterback.
This means that the same offense that catapulted McKenzie Milton to the No. 2 national ranking in passing efficiency (trailing only Baker Mayfield‘s record-smashing campaign) while also rushing for 613 yards and eight touchdowns will soon by piloted by a quarterback whose bloodlines include one Olympic sprinter, three NFL skill players and another high-level quarterback recruit.
As a junior in 2017, McCaffrey completed 76 percent of his 71 passes for 12.4 yards per attempt with six touchdowns, rushed for 548 yards and nine touchdowns on 80 carries and caught 19 passes for 147 yards and another touchdown, according to Huskers Illustrated.
McCaffrey is the seventh commitment of Nebraska’s 2019 class.
Florida State offensive lineman Josh Ball was reportedly suspended by FSU’s judicial panel after he was accused of attacking his then-girlfriend Sandra Sellers on at least three different occasions.
Sellers alluded to a year-long suspension in a since-deleted social media post, as captured by the Tallahassee Democrat.
“This long journey has finally come to an end!” Sellers wrote in the post that has since been deleted.
“After two long days of testifying and two agonizing weeks of waiting for this letter, it’s finally here. Thank you FSU for making campus a better place. Stand up for yourself and stand strong. God doesn’t put you through obstacles that you can’t learn and grow from.
“Thank you to all my family, friends and amazing boyfriend for having to hear about all these cases over and over again and consistently standing by me in my decision to continue to pursue charges. So cheers to finally being able to close this chapter of my life for good and to being able to enjoy football season, and not seeing him on the field!
Florida State has not confirmed any such suspension, citing student privacy laws, but as first noticed by Warchant, Ball is no longer listed on Florida State’s online roster.
Ball, who was not charged by Tallahassee or Florida law enforcement, started nine games as a redshirt freshman in 2017 and worked as the Seminoles’ starting right tackle in spring practices.
The Pac-12 has approved a rule requiring its member teams to win at least six games to attain bowl eligibility, according to a report Monday from Ralph Russo of the Associated Press. The rule was authored by a subcommittee of athletics directors and approved by league presidents.
The rule means any 5-7 Pac-12 team would have to stay home for the postseason, even if a spot is available for them.
Five 5-7 teams have appeared in bowl games since the NCAA determined in 2015 that 5-7 teams are eligible to fill a surplus of bowl slots. Such slots are handed out through a ranked order of Academic Progress Ratings scores.
None of the five 5-7 bowl teams to date have hailed from the Pac-12, though UCLA did play against a 5-7 Nebraska team in the 2016 Foster Farms Bowl. The Bruins lost that game, 37-29.
CBS has made another change to its “SEC on CBS” broadcasting crew, as the network announced Monday that Jamie Erdahl has been promoted to the package’s sideline reporter.
“We are excited to add Jamie to our SEC on CBS coverage,” CBS sports senior vice president Harold Bryant said in a statement. “Since joining CBS, Jamie has established herself as a talented, versatile and knowledgeable reporter. She is a rising star and someone we know that will connect with and earn the respect from the coaches, players and passionate fans in the SEC.”
Erdahl has been with CBS since 2014, working in a variety of roles, including the NFL and college basketball.
Her ascension means the existing sideline reporter, Allie LaForce, has to be out, and CBS confirmed as much on Monday after the two sides could not come to an agreement on contract terms.
LaForce had been CBS’s top college football sideline reporter since 2014, replacing Tracy Wolfson, who held the job from 2004-13.
Erdahl’s first game as the SEC on CBS sideline reporter will be the West Virginia-Tennessee clash in Charlotte on Sept. 1.