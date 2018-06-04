Fourth (and final) McCaffrey brother becomes Scott Frost’s first big QB commit

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Scott Frost has his quarterback commit, and he comes armed with a familiar pedigree. Luke McCaffrey, hailing from Highlands Ranch, Colo., has pledged to join Nebraska’s 2019 recruiting class.

Yes, that Luke McCaffrey. Son of Ed. Grandson of Olympic sprinter Dave Sime. Brother of Christian. And Max. And Dylan.

The youngest of the four McCaffrey boys is listed as a 4-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports. And, interestingly, both services list McCaffrey as an “athlete,” though Nebraska plans to play him at quarterback.

After much consideration, I am extremely blessed to announce that I am officially committed to The University of Nebraska! #GBR pic.twitter.com/BvYFUVTFDH — Luke McCaffrey (@mccaffrey_luke) June 4, 2018

This means that the same offense that catapulted McKenzie Milton to the No. 2 national ranking in passing efficiency (trailing only Baker Mayfield‘s record-smashing campaign) while also rushing for 613 yards and eight touchdowns will soon by piloted by a quarterback whose bloodlines include one Olympic sprinter, three NFL skill players and another high-level quarterback recruit.

As a junior in 2017, McCaffrey completed 76 percent of his 71 passes for 12.4 yards per attempt with six touchdowns, rushed for 548 yards and nine touchdowns on 80 carries and caught 19 passes for 147 yards and another touchdown, according to Huskers Illustrated.

McCaffrey is the seventh commitment of Nebraska’s 2019 class.