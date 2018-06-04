Report: Pac-12 to require bowl teams to hit six-win benchmark

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Pac-12 has approved a rule requiring its member teams to win at least six games to attain bowl eligibility, according to a report Monday from Ralph Russo of the Associated Press. The rule was authored by a subcommittee of athletics directors and approved by league presidents.

The rule means any 5-7 Pac-12 team would have to stay home for the postseason, even if a spot is available for them.

Five 5-7 teams have appeared in bowl games since the NCAA determined in 2015 that 5-7 teams are eligible to fill a surplus of bowl slots. Such slots are handed out through a ranked order of Academic Progress Ratings scores.

None of the five 5-7 bowl teams to date have hailed from the Pac-12, though UCLA did play against a 5-7 Nebraska team in the 2016 Foster Farms Bowl. The Bruins lost that game, 37-29.