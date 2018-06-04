Report: Pac-12 to require bowl teams to hit six-win benchmark

The Pac-12 has approved a rule requiring its member teams to win at least six games to attain bowl eligibility, according to a report Monday from Ralph Russo of the Associated Press. The rule was authored by a subcommittee of athletics directors and approved by league presidents.
The rule means any 5-7 Pac-12 team would have to stay home for the postseason, even if a spot is available for them.
Five 5-7 teams have appeared in bowl games since the NCAA determined in 2015 that 5-7 teams are eligible to fill a surplus of bowl slots. Such slots are handed out through a ranked order of Academic Progress Ratings scores.
None of the five 5-7 bowl teams to date have hailed from the Pac-12, though UCLA did play against a 5-7 Nebraska team in the 2016 Foster Farms Bowl. The Bruins lost that game, 37-29.
Florida State offensive lineman Josh Ball was reportedly suspended by FSU’s judicial panel after he was accused of attacking his then-girlfriend Sandra Sellers on at least three different occasions.
Sellers alluded to a year-long suspension in a since-deleted social media post, as captured by the Tallahassee Democrat.
“This long journey has finally come to an end!” Sellers wrote in the post that has since been deleted.
“After two long days of testifying and two agonizing weeks of waiting for this letter, it’s finally here. Thank you FSU for making campus a better place. Stand up for yourself and stand strong. God doesn’t put you through obstacles that you can’t learn and grow from.
“Thank you to all my family, friends and amazing boyfriend for having to hear about all these cases over and over again and consistently standing by me in my decision to continue to pursue charges. So cheers to finally being able to close this chapter of my life for good and to being able to enjoy football season, and not seeing him on the field!
Florida State has not confirmed any such suspension, citing student privacy laws, but as first noticed by Warchant, Ball is no longer listed on Florida State’s online roster.
Ball, who was not charged by Tallahassee or Florida law enforcement, started nine games as a redshirt freshman in 2017 and worked as the Seminoles’ starting right tackle in spring practices.
CBS has made another change to its “SEC on CBS” broadcasting crew, as the network announced Monday that Jamie Erdahl has been promoted to the package’s sideline reporter.
“We are excited to add Jamie to our SEC on CBS coverage,” CBS sports senior vice president Harold Bryant said in a statement. “Since joining CBS, Jamie has established herself as a talented, versatile and knowledgeable reporter. She is a rising star and someone we know that will connect with and earn the respect from the coaches, players and passionate fans in the SEC.”
Erdahl has been with CBS since 2014, working in a variety of roles, including the NFL and college basketball.
Her ascension means the existing sideline reporter, Allie LaForce, has to be out, and CBS confirmed as much on Monday after the two sides could not come to an agreement on contract terms.
LaForce had been CBS’s top college football sideline reporter since 2014, replacing Tracy Wolfson, who held the job from 2004-13.
Erdahl’s first game as the SEC on CBS sideline reporter will be the West Virginia-Tennessee clash in Charlotte on Sept. 1.
With Penn State’s depth on the defensive line expected to be a strength for the program, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Corey Bolds is reportedly looking to get some playing time at another program.
“I’m announcing that I will no longer be attending the university,” Bolds said in a statement released on Twitter, after thanking Penn State head coach James Franklin and defensive line coach Sean Spence. “I will now be exploring options for the best decision for myself & my family.”
With Bolds released from his scholarship by Penn State, allowing him to pursue his transfer options, Penn State is now at 85 rosters for the upcoming season.
Bolds joined the Penn State program as a late addition to the Class of 2017 but did not play at all last season for the Nittany Lions. According to his Rivals profile, Bolds was a three-star recruit out of New Jersey. He held offers from programs such as Alabama and Clemson, although Penn State is believed to have won a recruiting battle with Rutgers at the final moment.
Even though Bolds did not play for Penn State in 2017, he will still be required to sit out a season if he transfers immediately to another FBS program. He will be eligible to play immediately this fall if he transfers to a lower division school for the 2018 season.
Bowling Green wide receiver Datrin Guyton is scheduled for a court appearance today following an arrest and robbery charge over the weekend, according to The Toledo Blade. The details of the alleged incident have not been reported as of yet, but the Bowling Green football program has suspended Guyton while the school gathers more information.
Bowling Green has suspended Guyton, according to a brief statement from a Bowling Green football spokesperson.
“We continue to gather information on this situation,” athletics department spokesman Jason Knavel said in a statement. “Until further notice, Datrin is suspended indefinitely.”
Guyton was Bowling Green’s third-leading receiver in 2017 with 585 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. The senior is expected to continue playing a significant role in the Falcons offense this fall.