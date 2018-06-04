Suspended Florida State OL Josh Ball no longer listed on ‘Noles online roster

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Florida State offensive lineman Josh Ball was reportedly suspended by FSU’s judicial panel after he was accused of attacking his then-girlfriend Sandra Sellers on at least three different occasions.

Sellers alluded to a year-long suspension in a since-deleted social media post, as captured by the Tallahassee Democrat.

“This long journey has finally come to an end!” Sellers wrote in the post that has since been deleted. “After two long days of testifying and two agonizing weeks of waiting for this letter, it’s finally here. Thank you FSU for making campus a better place. Stand up for yourself and stand strong. God doesn’t put you through obstacles that you can’t learn and grow from. “Thank you to all my family, friends and amazing boyfriend for having to hear about all these cases over and over again and consistently standing by me in my decision to continue to pursue charges. So cheers to finally being able to close this chapter of my life for good and to being able to enjoy football season, and not seeing him on the field!

Florida State has not confirmed any such suspension, citing student privacy laws, but as first noticed by Warchant, Ball is no longer listed on Florida State’s online roster.

Ball, who was not charged by Tallahassee or Florida law enforcement, started nine games as a redshirt freshman in 2017 and worked as the Seminoles’ starting right tackle in spring practices.