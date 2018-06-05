Another concussion forces UCLA’s Jimmy Jaggers to retire

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An ongoing health issue has forced one member of the UCLA football program to step away from the game.

Jimmy Jaggers announced on his personal Twitter account Tuesday night that he has been forced to medically retire from the sport. The tight end stated in his social media missive that he suffered a concussion as a result of an early-April car accident; as it was his third concussion in the last year, leading medical professionals to advise him to retire.

Jaggers, who would’ve been entering his redshirt freshman season this year, will remain on scholarship at the university but he won’t count against the football program’s 85-man limit.

A four-star 2017 signee, Jaggers was rated as the No. 10 tight end in the country and the No. 31 player at any position in the state of California. He was the highest-rated offensive skill player signed in the Bruins’ class that year.

As a true freshman last season, he took a redshirt.