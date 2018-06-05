Ex-Auburn AD Jay Jacobs lands job at Florida

Jay Jacobs may have left the SEC West, but he hasn’t left the conference entirely.

Tuesday, Florida announced that Jacobs has joined the university’s athletic department as Executive Associate Athletic Director. The release states that “[i]n addition to serving as a member of the senior executive staff, Jacobs’ responsibilities will include oversight of the communications, marketing, ticketing and GatorVision departments.”

Jacobs will replace Mike Hill, who took over as the athletic director at Charlotte earlier this offseason.

“Florida Athletics is fortunate to have someone of Jay’s caliber joining the UAA,” UF athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. “His character, vision, experience and ability to connect with people will be tremendous assets to our department. Additionally, having served in a leadership role in the SEC, Jay understands the great privilege and responsibility we have as a member of this wonderful conference. It’s exciting to have Jay joining the Gators.”

“Some people are fortunate to say they are coming home once in their careers, now I am lucky enough to say it twice,” said Jacobs. “Having attended high school in Jacksonville, I’m honored and privileged to join the UAA and continue to work in the nation’s best conference in the SEC. I am looking forward to working with Scott Stricklin and the rest of the staff to help serve the Gator student-athletes, coaches and fans of the Gator Nation.”

The hiring comes seven months after Auburn “moved on” from Jacobs as athletic director, a position he had held for the previous 13 years. All told, he spent more than 30 years on The Plains in various roles within the Tigers’ athletic department.