Lincoln Riley issues statement on Kyler Murray, says ‘we’re excited to have him this football season’

It appears all but certain Kyler Murray will be on the gridiron in 2018. Beyond that? To be determined.
After being selected surprisingly high in the opening rounds of the Major League Baseball draft Monday night — he was taken ninth overall by the Oakland A’s — there was some question as to whether the presumptive front-runner to replace Baker Mayfield at quarterback for Oklahoma would take the stick-and-ball money and run. Later Monday night, Murray was very emphatic that he “will be playing football this season.”
Wednesday evening, Lincoln Riley reiterated that stance, with the OU head coach saying in a statement that the Sooners are “excited to have him here with us for this upcoming football season.”
As stated previously, Murray, whose future is likely professional baseball instead of pro football, can still sign with the A’s — on a contract that could approach $5 million with Scott Boras representing him — and play football for OU in 2018. In that vein, the man who could up managing Murray down the road further confirmed that the draft pick will indeed be a football Sooner this coming season.
“I don’t know that it gets me off of Cal football to root for Oklahoma football,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said according to the Dallas Morning News, “but we will definitely watch Oklahoma football a little closer this year.”
While Murray has two years of college football eligibility remaining, including 2018, it’s likely this coming season will be his last year of playing this sport at this level.
In January, it was reported that Quinten Dormady would be transferring from Tennessee. In mid-April, Dormady revealed his likely transfer destination. Five months after initially leaving Rocky Top, the quarterback officially has a new college football home.
Houston confirmed earlier Tuesday that Dormady is enrolling at the university and will be continuing his college football career with the Cougars. As Dormady will be coming to the American Athletic Conference school as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to compete for the starting job at UH immediately in 2018.
Dormady was the Vols’ starter to open what turned out to be Butch Jones‘ final season in Knoxville. In starting the first five games of 2017, Dormady had accounted for eight turnovers, six of which were the result of interceptions. Five of those picks came in losses to Florida (three) and Georgia (two).
Coming off a bye, redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano started the Week 7 loss to South Carolina after Dormady was benched following the loss to UGA. Prior to the Week 9 road trip to Kentucky, it was reported that Dormady would be sidelined the remainder of the year because of a shoulder injury.
Dormady, who grew up near San Antonio, completed 76-of-137 passes (55.5%) for 925 yards, six touchdowns and the six interceptions this past season. The 6-4, 222-pound junior finished the Vols portion of his playing career with 1,282 yards, seven touchdown and six picks. He also ran the ball 22 times for a total of 21 yards.
At UH, Dormady will compete for the starting job with D’Eriq King, the wide receiver-turned-quarterback who started the final four games last season for the Cougars.
An ongoing health issue has forced one member of the UCLA football program to step away from the game.
Jimmy Jaggers announced on his personal Twitter account Tuesday night that he has been forced to medically retire from the sport. The tight end stated in his social media missive that he suffered a concussion as a result of an early-April car accident; as it was his third concussion in the last year, leading medical professionals to advise him to retire.
Jaggers, who would’ve been entering his redshirt freshman season this year, will remain on scholarship at the university but he won’t count against the football program’s 85-man limit.
A four-star 2017 signee, Jaggers was rated as the No. 10 tight end in the country and the No. 31 player at any position in the state of California. He was the highest-rated offensive skill player signed in the Bruins’ class that year.
As a true freshman last season, he took a redshirt.
SMU will head into summer camp looking to replace a pair of wide receivers who combined to catch nearly 170 passes last season. Tuesday, they landed a player who could potentially help replace that lost production.
C.J. Sanders confirmed to 247Sports.com today that he has decided to transfer to SMU and continue his collegiate playing career with the Mustangs. As the receiver left Notre Dame as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for the AAC school immediately in 2018.
The upcoming season will be Sanders’ final year of eligibility.
In three seasons with the Fighting Irish, Sanders has totaled 26 receptions for 293 yards and two touchdowns. Of those numbers, 24 of the catches and all 293 of the receiving yards — and the two scores — came during the 2016 season.
Sanders could also be a weapon on special teams as he returned three kickoffs for touchdowns while averaging 23.5 yards per return. He also returned one punt for a score during his time in South Bend.
Trey Quinn (106) and Courtland Sutton (62) led the Mustangs in receiving last year, but both were selected in the 2018 NFL draft. SMU’s leading returning receiver is redshirt junior James Proche, who caught 40 passes for 816 yards and six touchdowns a season ago.
In a stunning turn of events, a college football player did not use his social media accounts to announce a move.
Instead, Miami confirmed in a press release that Dayall Harris has decided to leave Mark Richt‘s football program. The wide receiver will ultimately be leaving the Hurricanes as a graduate transfer, meaning he would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school this coming season.
“Dayall and I talked, and we decided that it was in his best interests to graduate this summer and pursue opportunities for more playing time at another school,” a statement from the head coach began. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.”
“I would like to thank my Hurricanes teammates and coaches for all of their help and support during my time here,” Harris said. “I am proud to be getting my degree from Miami and I’m excited to see what the future holds for me.
Harris was a three-star member of The U’s 2016 recruiting class, coming to the ‘Canes from a Mississippi junior college. In two seasons with the Hurricanes, Harris caught 19 passes for 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns.