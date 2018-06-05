Lincoln Riley issues statement on Kyler Murray, says ‘we’re excited to have him this football season’

It appears all but certain Kyler Murray will be on the gridiron in 2018. Beyond that? To be determined.

After being selected surprisingly high in the opening rounds of the Major League Baseball draft Monday night — he was taken ninth overall by the Oakland A’s — there was some question as to whether the presumptive front-runner to replace Baker Mayfield at quarterback for Oklahoma would take the stick-and-ball money and run. Later Monday night, Murray was very emphatic that he “will be playing football this season.”

Wednesday evening, Lincoln Riley reiterated that stance, with the OU head coach saying in a statement that the Sooners are “excited to have him here with us for this upcoming football season.”

Statement from head coach Lincoln Riley on Kyler Murray: pic.twitter.com/j4Mhl1qgWP — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) June 5, 2018

As stated previously, Murray, whose future is likely professional baseball instead of pro football, can still sign with the A’s — on a contract that could approach $5 million with Scott Boras representing him — and play football for OU in 2018. In that vein, the man who could up managing Murray down the road further confirmed that the draft pick will indeed be a football Sooner this coming season.

“I don’t know that it gets me off of Cal football to root for Oklahoma football,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said according to the Dallas Morning News, “but we will definitely watch Oklahoma football a little closer this year.”

While Murray has two years of college football eligibility remaining, including 2018, it’s likely this coming season will be his last year of playing this sport at this level.