Getty Images

Maryland’s Jordan McNair in critical condition after collapsing during workout

By John TaylorJun 5, 2018, 9:22 AM EDT
1 Comment

There’s a very scary-sounding situation unfolding in College Park, one that began at some point last week.

Sunday, former Michigan associate head coach and state of Maryland high school football coaching legend Biff Poggi posted a tweet on Twitter asking his followers to offer up prayers for “Jordan McNair, his mom and dad, DJ Durkin and the entire Maryland team.” While Poggi offered up no details, FootballScoop.com followed that weekend tweet up by reporting Monday that the Terrapins offensive lineman collapsed during a strength & conditioning workout several days ago and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

It was subsequently confirmed through the football program that McNair is now listed in critical but stable condition.  No further details of the situation have been made available.

“Jordan’s an outstanding young man and a beloved member of our Maryland football family,” a statement from Maryland head coach DJ Durkin began. “Our entire program is supporting Jordan and his family during this time. We’re continuing to keep Jordan in our thoughts and prayers.”

The 6-4, 325-pound McNair was a four-star member of the Terps’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Maryland. Only five signees in the Terps’ class that year were rated higher than McNair.

As a true freshman, McNair’s official bio stated that he appeared in two games but is listed as a redshirt freshman heading into the 2018 season.

2020 Northwestern-Wisconsin game at Wrigley Field confirmed

Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 5, 2018, 11:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Late last month, it was reported that college football would be returning to an iconic ballpark.  Tuesday, those reports became officially official as Northwestern has confirmed that it will play Wisconsin at Wrigley Field during the 2020 season.

The Big Ten foes will square off Nov. 7 of that year, with the Wildcats serving as the home team in the historic stadium.

“We are thrilled to return to one of the truly iconic venues in all of sports,” said Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips in a statement. “We’re so appreciative of the collaboration with Tom Ricketts, Crane Kenney and the entire Cubs organization that made this a reality. This is a date that college football fans across the country will be looking forward to until it arrives.”

“This type of experience, just nine miles south of campus, is only available at a place like Northwestern,” NU head football coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “The opportunity to create a bowl game environment for our student-athletes and fans, in the midst of the November battle for the Big Ten West, is one we’re extremely thankful for. It’s one of many big games we’ll host in Chicagoland over the next several years.”

In 2013, it was announced that Wrigley Field would play host to five future Wildcats football games, with the dates not specified at the time.

Northwestern and Illinois played the last game at Wrigley in 2010, but that contest was subject to some significant derision as, because of the baseball park’s configuration, just one of the two end zones were utilized.  That will not be an issue moving forward because of the ongoing restoration of the stadium.

That 2010 matchup marked the first college football game at Wrigley Field since 1938, when DePaul University played home games at the ballpark.  It also marked the first time Northwestern had played Illinois at the home of the Chicago Cubs (then called Cubs Park) since Oct. 27, 1923.

In addition to the 2018 game in the Friendly Confines, at least four future NU football games will be played at Wrigley.  The dates for those matchups have yet to be announced.

XFL names ex-WVU AD, current NCAA official Oliver Luck commissioner

Associated Press
By John TaylorJun 5, 2018, 10:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Yet another strong connection to the game of college football has been lost to the professional ranks.

Tuesday morning, the XFL, which is expected to relaunch in 2020, has named Oliver Luck as its first commissioner.  Luck will also carry the title of Chief Executive Officer.

“Oliver and I share the same vision and passion for reimagining the game of football,” said Vince McMahon, XFL founder and chairman, in a statement. “His experience as both an athlete and executive will ensure the long-term success of the XFL.”

“Football has always been a constant in my life and I’m excited about the unique opportunity to present America’s favorite sport to fans in a new way,” said Oliver Luck. “The XFL will create first-class organizations that local cities across the country will be proud of.

Luck, the father of Stanford quarterback great Andrew Luck, played his college football at West Virginia in the late seventies and on into the eighties, and became the athletic director at his alma mater in 2010.  In December of 2014, Luck was named by the NCAA as its executive vice president of regulatory affairs, a post he had held for more than three years before leaving to become the commissioner of the XFL.

In between his stints at WVU, Luck, among other endeavors, served as a general manager in the World League of American Football and NFL Europe; as an executive in the latter league for a decade; and as president of Houston’s Major League Soccer franchise.

Temple transfer CeQuan Jefferson lands at FCS Stony Brook

Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 5, 2018, 7:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Another FBS player has decided to continue his playing career at a lower rung on the college football ladder.

Over the weekend, Stony Brook announced that head coach Chuck Priore has added CeQuan Jefferson to his Seawolves roster. As Stony Brook plays at the FCS level, the defensive back will be eligible to play immediately in 2018.

Additionally, Jefferson comes to the Seawolves as a graduate transfer after opting to leave Temple earlier this offseason.

Jefferson was a three-star member of the Owls’ 2014 recruiting class. The Richmond, Va., native played in a total of 31 games with the Owls, although he missed the last two-thirds of the 2017 season because of an unspecified injury.

One of those 31 appearances for Jefferson came during Temple’s 38-0 win in 2016 over… Stony Brook.

Kyler Murray: ‘I will be playing football this season’

Associated Press
By John TaylorJun 5, 2018, 12:24 AM EDT
1 Comment

So much for that drama.  Apparently.

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma’s projected starting quarterback heading into the 2018 season, was selected surprisingly high in the Major League Baseball Draft, taken by the Oakland Athletics with the No. 9 overall pick in the first round Monday night.  That led to some speculation, despite his head football coach’s confidence, that Murray could opt to embark on his professional baseball career immediately.

Hours after he was drafted, though, Murray allayed the fears of Sooner Nation by confirming that, at least for now, his intention is to continue his football career at the collegiate level.

Murray can still sign with the A’s and play for the Sooners in 2018.  The fact that Scott Boras is Murray’s representative and will be involved in the baseball negotiations will certainly add to the intrigue as to what the super-agent’s client ultimately chooses to do.