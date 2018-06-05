Maryland’s Jordan McNair in critical condition after collapsing during workout

There’s a very scary-sounding situation unfolding in College Park, one that began at some point last week.
Sunday, former Michigan associate head coach and state of Maryland high school football coaching legend Biff Poggi posted a tweet on Twitter asking his followers to offer up prayers for “Jordan McNair, his mom and dad, DJ Durkin and the entire Maryland team.” While Poggi offered up no details, FootballScoop.com followed that weekend tweet up by reporting Monday that the Terrapins offensive lineman collapsed during a strength & conditioning workout several days ago and remains hospitalized in critical condition.
It was subsequently confirmed through the football program that McNair is now listed in critical but stable condition. No further details of the situation have been made available.
“Jordan’s an outstanding young man and a beloved member of our Maryland football family,” a statement from Maryland head coach DJ Durkin began. “Our entire program is supporting Jordan and his family during this time. We’re continuing to keep Jordan in our thoughts and prayers.”
The 6-4, 325-pound McNair was a four-star member of the Terps’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Maryland. Only five signees in the Terps’ class that year were rated higher than McNair.
As a true freshman, McNair’s official bio stated that he appeared in two games but is listed as a redshirt freshman heading into the 2018 season.