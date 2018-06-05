Notre Dame WR C.J. Sanders transferring to SMU

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SMU will head into summer camp looking to replace a pair of wide receivers who combined to catch nearly 170 passes last season. Tuesday, they landed a player who could potentially help replace that lost production.

C.J. Sanders confirmed to 247Sports.com today that he has decided to transfer to SMU and continue his collegiate playing career with the Mustangs. As the receiver left Notre Dame as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for the AAC school immediately in 2018.

The upcoming season will be Sanders’ final year of eligibility.

In three seasons with the Fighting Irish, Sanders has totaled 26 receptions for 293 yards and two touchdowns. Of those numbers, 24 of the catches and all 293 of the receiving yards — and the two scores — came during the 2016 season.

Sanders could also be a weapon on special teams as he returned three kickoffs for touchdowns while averaging 23.5 yards per return. He also returned one punt for a score during his time in South Bend.

Trey Quinn (106) and Courtland Sutton (62) led the Mustangs in receiving last year, but both were selected in the 2018 NFL draft. SMU’s leading returning receiver is redshirt junior James Proche, who caught 40 passes for 816 yards and six touchdowns a season ago.