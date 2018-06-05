Getty Images

Notre Dame WR C.J. Sanders transferring to SMU

By John TaylorJun 5, 2018, 3:45 PM EDT
SMU will head into summer camp looking to replace a pair of wide receivers who combined to catch nearly 170 passes last season.  Tuesday, they landed a player who could potentially help replace that lost production.

C.J. Sanders confirmed to 247Sports.com today that he has decided to transfer to SMU and continue his collegiate playing career with the Mustangs.  As the receiver left Notre Dame as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for the AAC school immediately in  2018.

The upcoming season will be Sanders’ final year of eligibility.

In three seasons with the Fighting Irish, Sanders has totaled 26 receptions for 293 yards and two touchdowns.  Of those numbers, 24 of the catches and all 293 of the receiving yards — and the two scores — came during the 2016 season.

Sanders could also be a weapon on special teams as he returned three kickoffs for touchdowns while averaging 23.5 yards per return.  He also returned one punt for a score during his time in South Bend.

Trey Quinn (106) and Courtland Sutton (62) led the Mustangs in receiving last year, but both were selected in the 2018 NFL draft.  SMU’s leading returning receiver is redshirt junior James Proche, who caught 40 passes for 816 yards and six touchdowns a season ago.

WR Dayall Harris taking grad transfer out of Miami

By John TaylorJun 5, 2018, 2:12 PM EDT
In a stunning turn of events, a college football player did not use his social media accounts to announce a move.

Instead, Miami confirmed in a press release that Dayall Harris has decided to leave Mark Richt‘s football program.  The wide receiver will ultimately be leaving the Hurricanes as a graduate transfer, meaning he would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school this coming season.

“Dayall and I talked, and we decided that it was in his best interests to graduate this summer and pursue opportunities for more playing time at another school,” a statement from the head coach began. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.”

“I would like to thank my Hurricanes teammates and coaches for all of their help and support during my time here,” Harris said. “I am proud to be getting my degree from Miami and I’m excited to see what the future holds for me.

Harris was a three-star member of The U’s 2016 recruiting class, coming to the ‘Canes from a Mississippi junior college.  In two seasons with the Hurricanes, Harris caught 19 passes for 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Four-star 2018 North Carolina signee taken 17th overall in MLB draft

By John TaylorJun 5, 2018, 12:34 PM EDT
A certain Oklahoma quarterback isn’t the only college football player who has a stick-and-ball decision staring him straight in the face.

Kyler Murray, projected to be the Sooners’ starter under center in 2018, was selected ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics in the Major League Baseball draft Monday evening. Eight selections later, Jordyn Adams was taken with the No. 17 pick of the first round by the Los Angeles Angels.

Adams was a four-star member of North Carolina’s 2018 football recruiting class, rated as the No. 8 wide receiver in the country.  Only one signee in the Tar Heels’ class this year, offensive tackle William Barnes, was rated higher than Adams, who also happens to be the son of UNC defensive line coach Deke Adams.

As the 17th overall pick, Adams could be in line for a contract that would pay him in the neighborhood of $3.5 million.  He could sign a contract with the Angels and still play college football for the Tar Heels.

There’s also the possibility that Adams fails to sign with the Angels and embarks on his collegiate football career while also playing for the university’s baseball team.  If he doesn’t sign with the Angels, he would not be eligible to be a part of the MLB draft pool again until 2020.

For their part, however, the major league club is confident the pick will opt for baseball.

“We’re fully expecting him to sign and play baseball,” Angels’ scouting director Matt Swanson told the Orange County Register.

2020 Northwestern-Wisconsin game at Wrigley Field confirmed

By John TaylorJun 5, 2018, 11:36 AM EDT
Late last month, it was reported that college football would be returning to an iconic ballpark.  Tuesday, those reports became officially official as Northwestern has confirmed that it will play Wisconsin at Wrigley Field during the 2020 season.

The Big Ten foes will square off Nov. 7 of that year, with the Wildcats serving as the home team in the historic stadium.

“We are thrilled to return to one of the truly iconic venues in all of sports,” said Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips in a statement. “We’re so appreciative of the collaboration with Tom Ricketts, Crane Kenney and the entire Cubs organization that made this a reality. This is a date that college football fans across the country will be looking forward to until it arrives.”

“This type of experience, just nine miles south of campus, is only available at a place like Northwestern,” NU head football coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “The opportunity to create a bowl game environment for our student-athletes and fans, in the midst of the November battle for the Big Ten West, is one we’re extremely thankful for. It’s one of many big games we’ll host in Chicagoland over the next several years.”

In 2013, it was announced that Wrigley Field would play host to five future Wildcats football games, with the dates not specified at the time.

Northwestern and Illinois played the last game at Wrigley in 2010, but that contest was subject to some significant derision as, because of the baseball park’s configuration, just one of the two end zones were utilized.  That will not be an issue moving forward because of the ongoing restoration of the stadium.

That 2010 matchup marked the first college football game at Wrigley Field since 1938, when DePaul University played home games at the ballpark.  It also marked the first time Northwestern had played Illinois at the home of the Chicago Cubs (then called Cubs Park) since Oct. 27, 1923.

In addition to the 2018 game in the Friendly Confines, at least four future NU football games will be played at Wrigley.  The dates for those matchups have yet to be announced.

XFL names ex-WVU AD, current NCAA official Oliver Luck commissioner

By John TaylorJun 5, 2018, 10:52 AM EDT
Yet another strong connection to the game of college football has been lost to the professional ranks.

Tuesday morning, the XFL, which is expected to relaunch in 2020, has named Oliver Luck as its first commissioner.  Luck will also carry the title of Chief Executive Officer.

“Oliver and I share the same vision and passion for reimagining the game of football,” said Vince McMahon, XFL founder and chairman, in a statement. “His experience as both an athlete and executive will ensure the long-term success of the XFL.”

“Football has always been a constant in my life and I’m excited about the unique opportunity to present America’s favorite sport to fans in a new way,” said Oliver Luck. “The XFL will create first-class organizations that local cities across the country will be proud of.

Luck, the father of Stanford quarterback great Andrew Luck, played his college football at West Virginia in the late seventies and on into the eighties, and became the athletic director at his alma mater in 2010.  In December of 2014, Luck was named by the NCAA as its executive vice president of regulatory affairs, a post he had held for more than three years before leaving to become the commissioner of the XFL.

In between his stints at WVU, Luck, among other endeavors, served as a general manager in the World League of American Football and NFL Europe; as an executive in the latter league for a decade; and as president of Houston’s Major League Soccer franchise.