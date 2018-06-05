WR Dayall Harris taking grad transfer out of Miami

In a stunning turn of events, a college football player did not use his social media accounts to announce a move.
Instead, Miami confirmed in a press release that Dayall Harris has decided to leave Mark Richt‘s football program. The wide receiver will ultimately be leaving the Hurricanes as a graduate transfer, meaning he would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school this coming season.
“Dayall and I talked, and we decided that it was in his best interests to graduate this summer and pursue opportunities for more playing time at another school,” a statement from the head coach began. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.”
“I would like to thank my Hurricanes teammates and coaches for all of their help and support during my time here,” Harris said. “I am proud to be getting my degree from Miami and I’m excited to see what the future holds for me.
Harris was a three-star member of The U’s 2016 recruiting class, coming to the ‘Canes from a Mississippi junior college. In two seasons with the Hurricanes, Harris caught 19 passes for 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns.