‘Academic credit shortcomings’ lead Western Michigan CB Sam Beal to NFL’s supplemental draft

With summer camp set to kickoff in less than two months, Western Michigan’s defensive secondary has suffered a significant blow.
According to ESPN.com‘s Adam Schefter, WMU cornerback Sam Beal has petitioned the NFL for entry into its July supplemental draft. The Broncos’ head coach, Tim Lester, also confirmed to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports that Beal wouldn’t be eligible to play for the school this season because of what were described as “academic credit shortcomings.”
“The bottom line is he was forced to make this decision,” Lester said. “His GPA isn’t bad. We did everything we could to try [to help him]. We made sure we did everything in his best interest.”
Per Thamel, Beal will continue to workout at the school prior to the draft.
This past season, Beal led the Broncos with a team-high 10 pass breakups while also intercepting a pair of passes. The 6-1, 177-pound defensive back was named second-team All-MAC following the 2017 season. All told, he started 23 of 25 games the past two seasons.
Beal is actually the second Power Five defensive back to enter the supplemental fray this month. Late last week, Virginia Tech confirmed that cornerback Adonis Alexander was no longer a part of the football program; it was subsequently reported that Alexander had hired an agent and would drop his name into the NFL’ secondary draft.
Georgia Tech is officially the beneficiary of not one but two very unique transfers.
Tuesday, Tech confirmed via a press release that defensive back Malik Rivera and longsnapper Zach Roberts have joined Paul Johnson‘s Yellow Jackets football team. Both new additions come to the ACC program as graduate transfers.
The unique part? Both come in as graduate transfers from the FCS level.
“Malik and Zach are great fits for Georgia Tech,” Johnson said in a statement. “On the field, they both fulfill current needs on our football team. Off the field, they’re outstanding students and great teammates. We’re excited to have them join our football family.”
Rivera played 28 games at Wofford over the past three seasons. In 2017, the Florida native started all 13 games at free safety.
Roberts, meanwhile, served as Lamar’s longsnapper each of the past two seasons.
A little less than two months after leaving the SEC, Will Gragg has landed in the ACC.
Pitt announced in a press release Wednesday that Gragg has been added to Pat Narduzzi‘s football roster. As Gragg, who transferred from Arkansas in mid-April, comes in as a graduate transfer, he is eligible to play for Pitt in 2018.
Not only that, but he’ll have another year of eligibility that he can use in 2019 as well.
“Our tight end room just got an immediate infusion of veteran talent with the addition of Will Gragg,” the head coach said in a statement. “He is a tremendously smart and tough competitor who will help us in the run and pass games. Will had a number of options following his graduation from Arkansas and we’re thrilled he picked Pitt to continue his academic and athletic careers.”
Pitt had been on the hunt for an experienced player at the tight end position since Chris Clark abruptly left the program in late March.
In his only action during his time with the Razorbacks, Gragg caught five passes for 61 yards in the 10 games in which he played last season. Gragg took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2015 and did not see the field at all in 2016.
The 6-4, 231-pound Gragg was a four-star member of UA’s 2015 recruiting class who was rated as the No. 7 tight end in the country and the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Arkansas. Only two signees in the Hogs’ class that year were rated higher than Gragg.
As it turns out, North Carolina’s not nearly as fortunate as Oklahoma.
Monday night, Jordyn Adams was taken with the No. 17 pick of the first round by the Los Angeles Angels in the Major League Baseball draft. That proved worrisome for UNC as Adams was also a highly-touted member of its 2018 recruiting class.
Tuesday night, the football program’s worst fears were realized as Adams confirmed that “after talking with my family we have decided that it’s best for me to pursue my professional baseball career” and not play football for the Tar Heels.
Adams, the son of UNC defensive line coach Deke Adams, is in line for a contract that would pay him in the neighborhood of $3.5 million.
Adams was a four-star member of North Carolina’s 2018 football recruiting class, rated as the No. 8 wide receiver in the country. Only one signee in the Tar Heels’ class this year, offensive tackle William Barnes, was rated higher than Adams
A little less than two months after he announced it on social media, Preston Gordon officially has a new college football home.
On Twitter, Texas Tech confirmed that Gordon is now a member of the Red Raiders football team. Gordon will be able to use his final season of collegiate eligibility immediately as he will be headed to Lubbock as a graduate of his previous university.
Earlier this offseason, Gordon had confirmed his decision to transfer from Rice. In addition to a trip to Tech early on in the transfer process, the defensive tackle had also visited Kansas. Alabama had shown interest as well, as did Syracuse, TCU, Tulane and UConn.
The last three seasons, Gordon started 28 games for the Owls, including all 12 in 2017. In 2016, Gordon tied for the team lead in sacks with 3.5, while his 6.5 tackles for loss led all interior linemen on the squad. This past season, he was third on the team in tackles for loss with 4.5.