Alabama announces 2023 game vs. Central Michigan

And let the whining and/or bitching and/or moaning about an SEC team’s nonconference schedule commence in three… two… one…

In that vein, both Alabama and Central Michigan announced Wednesday a one-off future game between the two football programs. The matchup will, obviously, take place at Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium, and is scheduled for Sept. 2, 2023, in what will serve as the season opener for both teams.

That meeting will mark the first-ever between the Crimson Tide and Chippewas.

“We embrace the opportunity of playing against a program with the storied tradition of the Crimson Tide of Alabama,” CMU head coach John Bonamego said in a statement. “As competitors, we welcome any challenge to measure ourselves against the very best.”

CMU is the second school from the MAC on Alabama’s future schedules, joining Kent State in 2020. The last time the 2017 national champions played a team from that conference was in 2016, a 48-0 win over Nick Saban‘s alma mater Kent State.

The Chips game means that the Tide has wrapped up its 2023 non-conference schedule. In addition to CMU, ‘Bama will also play host to Texas (Sept. 9) and Western Kentucky (Sept. 16).