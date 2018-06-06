Georgia Tech adds pair of FCS graduate transfers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Georgia Tech is officially the beneficiary of not one but two very unique transfers.

Tuesday, Tech confirmed via a press release that defensive back Malik Rivera and longsnapper Zach Roberts have joined Paul Johnson‘s Yellow Jackets football team. Both new additions come to the ACC program as graduate transfers.

The unique part? Both come in as graduate transfers from the FCS level.

“Malik and Zach are great fits for Georgia Tech,” Johnson said in a statement. “On the field, they both fulfill current needs on our football team. Off the field, they’re outstanding students and great teammates. We’re excited to have them join our football family.”

Rivera played 28 games at Wofford over the past three seasons. In 2017, the Florida native started all 13 games at free safety.

Roberts, meanwhile, served as Lamar’s longsnapper each of the past two seasons.