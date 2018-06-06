North Carolina losing four-star 2018 signee to baseball

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As it turns out, North Carolina’s not nearly as fortunate as Oklahoma.

Monday night, Jordyn Adams was taken with the No. 17 pick of the first round by the Los Angeles Angels in the Major League Baseball draft. That proved worrisome for UNC as Adams was also a highly-touted member of its 2018 recruiting class.

Tuesday night, the football program’s worst fears were realized as Adams confirmed that “after talking with my family we have decided that it’s best for me to pursue my professional baseball career” and not play football for the Tar Heels.

Adams, the son of UNC defensive line coach Deke Adams, is in line for a contract that would pay him in the neighborhood of $3.5 million.

Adams was a four-star member of North Carolina’s 2018 football recruiting class, rated as the No. 8 wide receiver in the country. Only one signee in the Tar Heels’ class this year, offensive tackle William Barnes, was rated higher than Adams