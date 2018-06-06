Purdue shows off loud new toy for football games this fall

Purdue football fans may want to bring a pair of earplugs if they plan on attending a football game this season. That’s because Purdue apparently has a new toy to show off to celebrate touchdowns.

The Boilermakers showed off the noise level it’s new horn can reach. In doing so, Purdue advised fans to protect their ears when this thing goes off.

We have a new toy and we plan to play it a lot this fall. 🔊 Be sure to turn your volume up to 11. #BoilerUp DISCLAIMER: Protect your 👂 pic.twitter.com/TOGzUDhRSP — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) June 4, 2018

Purdue saw some immediate improvement as a football program in the first year with head coach Jeff Brohm. The Boilermakers averaged 25.2 points per game last season, increasing the program’s scoring average and touchdown total from the previous season. Although Purdue has a good amount of work to do to improve to the level where Purdue can be a viable threat in the Big Ten, the future outlook for the program is as bright as it has been in some time with Brohm bringing his offensive flair to the program (and it was actually the defense that made more significant improvements in 2017 over 2016).

Purdue scored half of their 40 touchdowns last season at home. So brace yourselves with your ears if you attend a Purdue football game this season. They are hoping to fire off this horn a few more times this season.

