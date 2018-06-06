Purdue shows off loud new toy for football games this fall

Purdue football fans may want to bring a pair of earplugs if they plan on attending a football game this season. That’s because Purdue apparently has a new toy to show off to celebrate touchdowns.
The Boilermakers showed off the noise level it’s new horn can reach. In doing so, Purdue advised fans to protect their ears when this thing goes off.
Purdue saw some immediate improvement as a football program in the first year with head coach Jeff Brohm. The Boilermakers averaged 25.2 points per game last season, increasing the program’s scoring average and touchdown total from the previous season. Although Purdue has a good amount of work to do to improve to the level where Purdue can be a viable threat in the Big Ten, the future outlook for the program is as bright as it has been in some time with Brohm bringing his offensive flair to the program (and it was actually the defense that made more significant improvements in 2017 over 2016).
Purdue scored half of their 40 touchdowns last season at home. So brace yourselves with your ears if you attend a Purdue football game this season. They are hoping to fire off this horn a few more times this season.
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray wasn’t the only football player to be drafted by a team in the MLB draft. Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson just had his name go off the board.
Patterson was drafted by the Texas Rangers with the 1,169th pick overall in the 39th round of the MLB Amateur Draft. Considering his placement in the draft, it would be unlikely Patterson will have to make such a high-profile decision to choose between baseball and football the way Murray did this week.
Patterson has fought hard to get a chance to play quarterback for Michigan, and his future outlook appears to be more promising as a quarterback than a third baseman. Patterson has transferred from Ole Miss to Michigan, and after a bit of a tussle to get his eligibility cleared for the upcoming season, Patterson is expected to be a favorite for the starting job at quarterback for the Wolverines this fall.
It is not at all uncommon for baseball teams to draft some notable football players late in the draft, especially if they feel there is a slim chance that player will ever actually play baseball. Johnny Manziel was once drafted by the San Diego Padres, and Russell Wilson was once in the Colorado Rockies farm system before transferring to play football for Wisconsin (football has worked out well for him, by the way).
At Oklahoma, Murray has already made it clear he will be playing football for the Sooners this season despite being picked ninth overall by the Oakland A’s.
A lack of evidence in a sexual assault case involving a pair of Baylor football players means each will avoid being indicted by a grand jury in Texas. As a result, redshirt freshmen John Arthur and Tre’von Lewis will not go to trial and may soon be reinstated by the Baylor football program barring any unforeseen changes in the story.
Baylor conducted a Title IX investigation into an incident stemming from November 2017, in which two female Baylor students reported a sexual assault to campus police. Four suspects were named in the police report, although the identities of the names have been blacked out. The two victims were members of Baylor’s equestrian team. Upon review of the Title IX investigation’s findings, a grand jury determined there was insufficient evidence for the case to go to trial, according to a report by Paula Lavigne of ESPN.
Arthur and Lewis were among four players suspended by Baylor head coach Matt Rhule in March. Sophomore Eric Ogor was among the four players suspended (and later dismissed), but that was said to not be related to the Title IX investigation and instead was due to multiple violations of team rules. Redshirt freshman Justin Harris was the fourth player suspended by the team. Baylor has not changed the status of Arthur, Lewis, and Harris within the program at this time. Arthur and Lewis were the only two players previously reported to be associated with the Title IX investigation. Rhule mentioned in March that three of his football players were suspended by the team due to an ongoing university investigation process.
We will have to wait and see when Baylor will update the status of any of these players, but for now, it does appear they are legally in the clear for this incident.
In early April, former Michigan State players Josh King, Donnie Corley, and Demetric Vance enter a guilty plea for a seduction charge for their role in a sexual assault case from January 2017. On Wednesday, a judge issued their sentences in a county court. All three former Spartans have been placed on 36 months of probation and must undergo sex offender treatment, according to Lansing State Journal.
All three must complete 100 hours of community service and are prohibited from using any dating apps. If any of the three men violate the terms of their probation, they will be sent to jail for a 356-day sentence.
The victim had a statement read in the courtroom by an attorney, in which she said she accepted the terms of the plea deal “for the sake of my own mental health.” Despite accepting the plea deal, the victim in the case noted a lack in confidence this will have a larger impact to prevent something like this from happening again.
King, Corley, and Vance were all removed from the Michigan State football program last June and were subsequently dismissed by the university. The dismissal was the result of a Title IX investigation.
A little-used wide receiver is leaving North Carolina in the hopes of being a little more utilized at his next destination.
By way of his personal Twitter account earlier this week, Juval Mollette announced that he “will be transferring from the University of North Carolina.” “I am a firm believer that God didn’t bring me all this way for no reason,” the receiver wrote, “and that everyone has a different path towards their own individual goals.”
In the tweet, Mollette also posted the release from his scholarship he received from the Tar Heels. In addition to being barred from transferring to any other ACC school, he’s also prohibited from a move to any team on UNC’s non-conference schedule the next two seasons — Cal, East Carolina, UCF, Western Carolina, South Carolina, Appalachian State and Mercer.
Mollette was a three-star 2015 signee. He caught two passes for 19 yards during his time in Chapel Hill, all of which came during the 2017 season.