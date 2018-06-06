Reports: RB Terence Williams transferring from Baylor to Houston

In March, Houston’s leading rusher last season, Duke Catalon, abruptly opted to leave the football program. Three months later, the Cougars have reportedly landed a potential replacement.

First reported by 247Sports.com and subsequently confirmed by the Houston Chronicle, Terence Williams has decided to leave Baylor and transfer to UH. According to both websites, the running back will enroll in classes next week and will be eligible to play in 2018.

Speculation surfaced in early October of last year that Williams had either been dismissed or left the BU football team of his own volition. However, the team’s leadership council voted to give the running back a second chance.

Williams led Baylor in rushing during the 2016 season with 1,048 yards and 11 touchdowns after being one of the Bears who didn’t abandon ship in the wake of the sexual assault scandal that rocked both the football program and university. This past season, Williams, who missed the first three games the year as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery, rushed for just 255 yards and a touchdown on 73 carries.

For his career, Williams has rushed for 1,859 yards and 15 touchdowns on a total of 346 carries. He also caught 10 passes for another 69 yards coming out of the backfield.

Williams is the fifth transfer from a Power Five program to join Houston this offseason, the others being Ole Miss safety Deontay Anderson (HERE), Tennessee quarterback Quinten Dormady (HERE), Miami linebacker Darrion Owens (HERE) and Utah wide receiver Raelon Singleton (HERE). Additionally, defensive end Isaiah Chambers transferred in from TCU last August and, after sitting out the 2017 season, will be eligible to play this season as well.