Texas Tech makes addition of Rice transfer Preston Gordon official

A little less than two months after he announced it on social media, Preston Gordon officially has a new college football home.
On Twitter, Texas Tech confirmed that Gordon is now a member of the Red Raiders football team. Gordon will be able to use his final season of collegiate eligibility immediately as he will be headed to Lubbock as a graduate of his previous university.
Earlier this offseason, Gordon had confirmed his decision to transfer from Rice. In addition to a trip to Tech early on in the transfer process, the defensive tackle had also visited Kansas. Alabama had shown interest as well, as did Syracuse, TCU, Tulane and UConn.
The last three seasons, Gordon started 28 games for the Owls, including all 12 in 2017. In 2016, Gordon tied for the team lead in sacks with 3.5, while his 6.5 tackles for loss led all interior linemen on the squad. This past season, he was third on the team in tackles for loss with 4.5.
In March, Houston’s leading rusher last season, Duke Catalon, abruptly opted to leave the football program. Three months later, the Cougars have reportedly landed a potential replacement.
First reported by 247Sports.com and subsequently confirmed by the Houston Chronicle, Terence Williams has decided to leave Baylor and transfer to UH. According to both websites, the running back will enroll in classes next week and will be eligible to play in 2018.
Speculation surfaced in early October of last year that Williams had either been dismissed or left the BU football team of his own volition. However, the team’s leadership council voted to give the running back a second chance.
Williams led Baylor in rushing during the 2016 season with 1,048 yards and 11 touchdowns after being one of the Bears who didn’t abandon ship in the wake of the sexual assault scandal that rocked both the football program and university. This past season, Williams, who missed the first three games the year as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery, rushed for just 255 yards and a touchdown on 73 carries.
For his career, Williams has rushed for 1,859 yards and 15 touchdowns on a total of 346 carries. He also caught 10 passes for another 69 yards coming out of the backfield.
Williams is the fifth transfer from a Power Five program to join Houston this offseason, the others being Ole Miss safety Deontay Anderson (HERE), Tennessee quarterback Quinten Dormady (HERE), Miami linebacker Darrion Owens (HERE) and Utah wide receiver Raelon Singleton (HERE). Additionally, defensive end Isaiah Chambers transferred in from TCU last August and, after sitting out the 2017 season, will be eligible to play this season as well.
Jay Jacobs may have left the SEC West, but he hasn’t left the conference entirely.
Tuesday, Florida announced that Jacobs has joined the university’s athletic department as Executive Associate Athletic Director. The release states that “[i]n addition to serving as a member of the senior executive staff, Jacobs’ responsibilities will include oversight of the communications, marketing, ticketing and GatorVision departments.”
Jacobs will replace Mike Hill, who took over as the athletic director at Charlotte earlier this offseason.
“Florida Athletics is fortunate to have someone of Jay’s caliber joining the UAA,” UF athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. “His character, vision, experience and ability to connect with people will be tremendous assets to our department. Additionally, having served in a leadership role in the SEC, Jay understands the great privilege and responsibility we have as a member of this wonderful conference. It’s exciting to have Jay joining the Gators.”
“Some people are fortunate to say they are coming home once in their careers, now I am lucky enough to say it twice,” said Jacobs. “Having attended high school in Jacksonville, I’m honored and privileged to join the UAA and continue to work in the nation’s best conference in the SEC. I am looking forward to working with Scott Stricklin and the rest of the staff to help serve the Gator student-athletes, coaches and fans of the Gator Nation.”
The hiring comes seven months after Auburn “moved on” from Jacobs as athletic director, a position he had held for the previous 13 years. All told, he spent more than 30 years on The Plains in various roles within the Tigers’ athletic department.
It appears all but certain Kyler Murray will be on the gridiron in 2018. Beyond that? To be determined.
After being selected surprisingly high in the opening rounds of the Major League Baseball draft Monday night — he was taken ninth overall by the Oakland A’s — there was some question as to whether the presumptive front-runner to replace Baker Mayfield at quarterback for Oklahoma would take the stick-and-ball money and run. Later Monday night, Murray was very emphatic that he “will be playing football this season.”
Wednesday evening, Lincoln Riley reiterated that stance, with the OU head coach saying in a statement that the Sooners are “excited to have him here with us for this upcoming football season.”
As stated previously, Murray, whose future is likely professional baseball instead of pro football, can still sign with the A’s — on a contract that could approach $5 million with Scott Boras representing him — and play football for OU in 2018. In that vein, the man who could up managing Murray down the road further confirmed that the draft pick will indeed be a football Sooner this coming season.
“I don’t know that it gets me off of Cal football to root for Oklahoma football,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said according to the Dallas Morning News, “but we will definitely watch Oklahoma football a little closer this year.”
While Murray has two years of college football eligibility remaining, including 2018, it’s likely this coming season will be his last year of playing this sport at this level.
In January, it was reported that Quinten Dormady would be transferring from Tennessee. In mid-April, Dormady revealed his likely transfer destination. Five months after initially leaving Rocky Top, the quarterback officially has a new college football home.
Houston confirmed earlier Tuesday that Dormady is enrolling at the university and will be continuing his college football career with the Cougars. As Dormady will be coming to the American Athletic Conference school as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to compete for the starting job at UH immediately in 2018.
Dormady was the Vols’ starter to open what turned out to be Butch Jones‘ final season in Knoxville. In starting the first five games of 2017, Dormady had accounted for eight turnovers, six of which were the result of interceptions. Five of those picks came in losses to Florida (three) and Georgia (two).
Coming off a bye, redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano started the Week 7 loss to South Carolina after Dormady was benched following the loss to UGA. Prior to the Week 9 road trip to Kentucky, it was reported that Dormady would be sidelined the remainder of the year because of a shoulder injury.
Dormady, who grew up near San Antonio, completed 76-of-137 passes (55.5%) for 925 yards, six touchdowns and the six interceptions this past season. The 6-4, 222-pound junior finished the Vols portion of his playing career with 1,282 yards, seven touchdown and six picks. He also ran the ball 22 times for a total of 21 yards.
At UH, Dormady will compete for the starting job with D’Eriq King, the wide receiver-turned-quarterback who started the final four games last season for the Cougars.