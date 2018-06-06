Texas Tech makes addition of Rice transfer Preston Gordon official

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A little less than two months after he announced it on social media, Preston Gordon officially has a new college football home.

On Twitter, Texas Tech confirmed that Gordon is now a member of the Red Raiders football team. Gordon will be able to use his final season of collegiate eligibility immediately as he will be headed to Lubbock as a graduate of his previous university.

The #806D just got bigger up front. Defensive lineman Preston Gordon is on campus, and is officially a Red Raider! #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/yYTPGy6oMa — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) June 5, 2018

Earlier this offseason, Gordon had confirmed his decision to transfer from Rice. In addition to a trip to Tech early on in the transfer process, the defensive tackle had also visited Kansas. Alabama had shown interest as well, as did Syracuse, TCU, Tulane and UConn.

The last three seasons, Gordon started 28 games for the Owls, including all 12 in 2017. In 2016, Gordon tied for the team lead in sacks with 3.5, while his 6.5 tackles for loss led all interior linemen on the squad. This past season, he was third on the team in tackles for loss with 4.5.