WR Juval Mollette takes transfer route out of North Carolina

A little-used wide receiver is leaving North Carolina in the hopes of being a little more utilized at his next destination.

By way of his personal Twitter account earlier this week, Juval Mollette announced that he “will be transferring from the University of North Carolina.” “I am a firm believer that God didn’t bring me all this way for no reason,” the receiver wrote, “and that everyone has a different path towards their own individual goals.”

Thank you #TarHeelNation for the experience but everyone has their own road!!

Me looking for my next school like..(picture 4)😅

Pslams 27:1 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/E2AcXnhw4g — Juval Mollette (@TheeRealJuval) June 4, 2018

In the tweet, Mollette also posted the release from his scholarship he received from the Tar Heels. In addition to being barred from transferring to any other ACC school, he’s also prohibited from a move to any team on UNC’s non-conference schedule the next two seasons — Cal, East Carolina, UCF, Western Carolina, South Carolina, Appalachian State and Mercer.

Mollette was a three-star 2015 signee. He caught two passes for 19 yards during his time in Chapel Hill, all of which came during the 2017 season.