Report: Las Vegas Bowl goes big time in 2020 and could land Pac-12 vs. SEC matchup

The Las Vegas Bowl has been played annually since it was first introduced in 1992. In that time, it has never had a matchup between two teams from power conferences. If the bowl game has its way, beginning in 2020 that may change. That is some unfortunate news for the Mountain West Conference.
According to a report from Brett McMurphy, formerly of ESPN, the Las Vegas Bowl will be looking to go a bit more big time with its game beginning in 2020. A brand new football stadium in Las Vegas is expected to open that year with the NFL’s Oakland Raiders moving to become the Las Vegas Raiders. But the new stadium is also expected to become a more attractive destination for a postseason bowl game, and the Las Vegas Bowl is the obvious game to benefit with a new state-of-the-art facility in its neighborhood. The game has previously been played in Sam Boyd Stadium, home of UNLV football and located away from the main attractions in Las Vegas.
As reported by McMurphy, the Las Vegas Bowl will retain its partnership with the Pac-12 but will end its long-running alliance with the Mountain West Conference. In place of the MWC, the Las Vegas Bowl will look to secure another tie-in contract with another power conference. Given the pending upgrade for the bowl game in the new Las Vegas football stadium, that may not be hard to come by. The SEC has quickly become one of the more intriguing options as the two conferences rarely cross paths in the bowl season.
Regardless of what power conference ends up signing a contract with the Las Vegas Bowl, this leaves the Mountain West Conference in an unsettling spot. The Las Vegas Bowl has long been considered the top bowl destination for the conference outside of landing a team in a BCS or New Years Six bowl game. A chance to go up against the Pac-12 awaited the conference a total of 15 times, including last season’s game between Boise State and Oregon. The Las Vegas Bowl was the top bowl tie-in for the conference last season and additional bowl tie-ins were arranged with the Potato Bowl, New Mexico Bowl, Hawaii Bowl, Arizona Bowl and the Cactus Bowl.
The Mountain West Conference isn’t the only one that could be harmed by this news. BYU, which has played in the game once since going independent, would also be losing out on a possible bowl partnership in future years. BYU has a strong history with the Las Vegas Bowl, playing in five straight games from 2005 through 2009 as a member of the MWC, and then once again in 2015.
Bowl tie-ins are periodically re-negotiated, so the Mountain West Conference has some time to begin evaluating other options to replace the Las Vegas Bowl.
If the offensive line wasn’t already enough of a problem for UCLA head coach Chip Kelly in his return to college football, it may be a bit more of a potential hurdle with some recent departures from the program.
According to a report from Bruin Report Online, offensive linemen Alex Akingbulu, Sean Seawards and Jax Wacaser are among four players reportedly no longer with the Bruins. The fourth player in the report is punter Austin Kent. UCLA’s online roster has not been updated recently (it still includes quarterback Josh Rosen, for example), and all four players still show up online. Per the report, Akingbulu, Seawards, and Kent were told there were no spots available for them on the team this season. Wacaser reportedly took a medical retirement.
None of the players were likely to be full-time starters for UCLA this season given trends on the roster, although Akingbulu would have had a chance to find a solid role after coming back from a torn ACL. How these players still fit into UCLA’s scholarship situation is unconfirmed, and transfers are still a possibility to consider.
Regardless of where these players would have fit on the roster, the loss of three offensive linemen is always a hit on the depth chart. The offensive line will have to be a focus for Kelly and his staff on the recruiting trail as UCLA attempts to reach the same level of success Kelly experienced previously at Oregon.
It did not take too long for former Nebraska athletics director Shawn Eichorst to find a new job. Eichorst has been hired by the University of Texas, where he will take on the role of Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Internal Affairs. That is one Bevo-sized title.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to come work at The University of Texas, one of the most iconic universities and athletics brands in the country, and to work with one of the most dynamic leaders in our business in Chris Del Conte,” Eichorst said in a released statement. “Austin is a fantastic community in a great state and a fabulous place to bring up a family. We’re all excited to come to Austin and immerse ourselves in Longhorn nation.”
Eichorst was the man responsible for the firing of former Nebraska head coach Bo Pelini in Lincoln and informing the team of the decision over an email. Eichorst was fired by Nebraska last September as the program began to look to freshen up the program. Eichorst was eventually replaced at Nebraska by former Washington State athletics director Bill Moos, who took the responsibility of hiring Scott Frost to be the new head coach of the Huskers.
Eichorst is one of two hires announced by Texas AD Chris Del Conte. Texas also hired Drew Martin to be the Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs. Martin previously worked with Del Conte at TCU, where he held the title of an Associate AD for Marketing and Licensing.
Here’s a double play that you don’t see very often in college football.
Earlier this month, Bowling Green’s Datrin Guyton was arrested on a felony robbery charge in connection to some allegedly stolen weed. The wide receiver is also potentially facing charges of assault, aggravated menacing and criminal trespassing according to the Bowling Green Daily News, and had been indefinitely suspended from the football team in the immediate aftermath of the incidents.
Wednesday night, however, it was confirmed by head coach Mike Jinks through the BGSU athletic department that Guyton has now been dismissed from his football team. Jinks explained in a statement that Guyton had “broken terms of the zero-tolerance policy he was already under based on a violation of team rules.”
If that sounds familiar it’s because it is as, in November of 2015, Guyton was dismissed by Oregon State for violating unspecified athletic department and team rules.
After transferring to Bowling Green, and after sitting out the 2016 season, Guyton was third on the Falcons with 31 receptions for 585 yards and two touchdowns. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Guyton caught 14 passes for 178 yards for the Beavers in 2015.
In an attempt to get back onto college football’s big stage, Jack Jones will look to get his academic house in order at a lower level of the sport.
Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Jones confirmed that he will spend the 2018 season at a California junior college. Per Jones, he intends to enroll at either Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut or West Hills College in Lemoore.
The news comes a month after it was revealed that Jones wouldn’t play for USC at all this coming season, reportedly after being ruled academically ineligible by the university. He had been sidelined for all of spring practice because of academic-related issues.
Jones, a five-star 2016 signee, started all 13 games at cornerback for the Trojans as a true sophomore last season. His four interceptions were tops on the team, while his eight pass breakups were third.
The goal for Jones is to clean up his academics at the JUCO of his choosing and then return to the FBS for the 2019 season. Whether that is at USC or elsewhere remains to be seen.
“I’m just taking it day by day,” Jones told the Times when asked if his intention is to return to USC. “My main focus is to get into a junior college. I don’t know where I’m going to go after that. I still have a whole year to decide.”