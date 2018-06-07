Rice’s leading passer a year ago no longer with team

Miklo Smalls took a sabbatical earlier this offseason from Rice because of what were described as “personal reasons.” Three months later, that sabbatical appears to have turned into a permanent one.

According to a tweet from Glynn Hill of the Houston Chronicle, Smalls will not be returning to the Owls football team. No specific reason was given for the quarterback’s departure, although it’s likely related to the same personal issues that sidelined him for all of spring practice earlier this year.

QB Miklo Smalls will not be returning to the football team according to source. — Glynn Hill (@RiceChron) June 6, 2018

At this point in time, the football program has not addressed Smalls’ status with the team moving forward. The player himself, though, hs apparently indicated on his protected Twitter account that he is headed to a Kansas junior college for the 2018 season.

More re Smalls transfer: He’s heading to Independence (as he said on Twitter)..it’s a community college in southeast Kansas that will be featured in szn 3 of Netflix’s Last Chance U. He’s looking for a “change of pace/new environment” according to new coach Jason Brown. — Glynn Hill (@RiceChron) June 6, 2018

Smalls was a three-star member of the Owls’ 2017 recruiting class. As a true freshman last season, the Plano, Tex., native led the team in passing yards (623), completion percentage (57.3), yards per attempt (8.31) and passer rating (118.2). His 308 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns were both third on the team.

With Smalls out of the picture, the Owls will very likely turn to Jackson Tyner (46-97 for 598 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions last season) as their starter under center. Tyner started a pair of games as a redshirt sophomore last season.