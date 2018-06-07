WR Datrin Guyton has now been dismissed by both Oregon State AND Bowling Green

Here’s a double play that you don’t see very often in college football.

Earlier this month, Bowling Green’s Datrin Guyton was arrested on a felony robbery charge in connection to some allegedly stolen weed. The wide receiver is also potentially facing charges of assault, aggravated menacing and criminal trespassing according to the Bowling Green Daily News, and had been indefinitely suspended from the football team in the immediate aftermath of the incidents.

Wednesday night, however, it was confirmed by head coach Mike Jinks through the BGSU athletic department that Guyton has now been dismissed from his football team. Jinks explained in a statement that Guyton had “broken terms of the zero-tolerance policy he was already under based on a violation of team rules.”

If that sounds familiar it’s because it is as, in November of 2015, Guyton was dismissed by Oregon State for violating unspecified athletic department and team rules.

After transferring to Bowling Green, and after sitting out the 2016 season, Guyton was third on the Falcons with 31 receptions for 585 yards and two touchdowns. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Guyton caught 14 passes for 178 yards for the Beavers in 2015.