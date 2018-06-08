Former LSU General Manager Austin Thomas reportedly hired by Texas A&M

To say that Texas A&M is committed to Jimbo Fisher is an understatement given the size of his $75 million contract but it’s pretty clear that commitment extends beyond the salary of the head coach to include staffing up the Aggies to compete with their peers in the conference like Alabama, Georgia and others. The school has made another splashy off the field hire to that end, with several reports stating that former LSU ‘General Manager’ Austin Thomas is now in maroon and white.
AggieScoop.com’s Taylor Hamm caught a photo of Thomas in action at one of the team’s summer camps (below) last week and The Athletic’s Chris Vannini also confirmed the hire on Thursday.
The Aggies haven’t formally announced the hire but it’s probably safe to say he’ll have a similar title and responsibilities to what he was doing at LSU. While we’re used to having associate or assistant athletic directors with the titles like director of player personnel or something similar, Thomas was one of the very first to be called a football program’s general manager when he was elevated to that spot when Ed Orgeron took over in Baton Rouge.
Thomas had left the Tigers late last year, reportedly for a similar position at Tennessee (where he once worked at for Lane Kiffin). However that seemed to fall through after Jeremy Pruitt was hired and it seems like, after a few months off, the ‘GM’ finally landed in College Station with Fisher in what will probably be a pretty significant role.
The fallout from an ugly incident in 2016 involving the football team continues to affect the University of Minnesota and the latest battle ground now appears to be a federal court.
ESPN has obtained a new lawsuit filed against the school on Friday, which alleges “racial and gender discrimination; intentional, willful, and malicious misconduct; and deliberate indifference” from the university that caused damage to nine current and former Gophers football players. 10 players were initially involved in the original sexual assault incident that led to various suspensions and expulsions from the program but the report does not say which of the group is not participating in the lawsuit. It does however point out that three current members of the 2018 team are involved with the lawsuit: Antoine Winfield Jr., Seth Green and Antonio Shenault.
“We are aware of the lawsuit served on behalf of several current and former students,” the school said in a statement released to ESPN. “The University thoughtfully and thoroughly responds when faced with disturbing allegations, and provides extensive process to students accused of misconduct, including the opportunity to be heard during thorough investigations, panel hearings, and Provost review. Further, aggrieved students have a right to review by the Minnesota Court of Appeals. We will vigorously defend the University.”
The lawyers for the group are seeking $45 million in damages, or about $5 million per player.
While there are a lot of details involved in the story, most will remember the initial fallout from 10 players getting suspended when the Gophers entire football team held a short boycott of activities shortly before they played in the Holiday Bowl. The team eventually relented from the boycott and went on to beat Washington State in the game but the damage was already done to many involved and then-head coach Tracy Claeys was eventually fired after supporting his players in the matter (he somewhat ironically was later hired by the Cougars as their new defensive coordinator).
No charges were brought in the matter by prosecutors but the heart of the lawsuit alleges mishandling by the university in how they dealt with the case internally — including the eventual suspensions and expulsions of the 10 players. It goes without saying that this will be something to keep an eye out for over the coming months and years, to say nothing of the awkwardness of having three Gophers playing for and suing their own school at the same time this season.
If it seems like TCU just moved into renovated Amon G. Carter Stadium, that’s because they sort of have after the new place was opened back in 2012. After a six-year pause however, the Horned Frogs are putting the shovels back in the dirt to complete the next phase of upgrading their longtime home by announcing a $100 million expansion that will see an entire new deck built with loads of luxury boxes.
“This is more than just a football project, this facility will be used to the benefit of all 21 of our sports, our campus community and Fort Worth,” athletics director Jeremiah Donati said in a release. “It’s an appropriate expansion, with all the cutting-edge technology, to what is already the finest football stadium in the country. Our fans will enjoy an unrivaled game-day experience.”
Per the school:
The Amon G. Carter Stadium expansion project calls for two new levels of luxury seating above the current upper deck on the east side of the stadium. The new Legends Club and Suites will include 48 loge boxes with two private clubs, over 1,000 club seats and 22 luxury suites. There will also be a 100-foot outdoor balcony overlooking Frog Alley, the TCU campus and downtown Fort Worth as well as vast additional premium space that can be used for outside events on game days. Additionally, a new video board will be installed in the north end zone.
Completion is expected to be complete before the 2019 season gets underway and, as you could expect, the bulk of the work will be done when the Horned Frogs are not playing football games there this year. The expansion is mostly centered on all those luxury boxes as the stadium capacity will increase by just a few thousand people to 47,000 when the project is complete.
Look good, feel good, play good. That’s the old adage players have been throwing around forever when it comes to their uniforms and N.C. State appears to be joining the trend.
In some video and photos posted to their social media accounts, the Wolfpack unveiled a new look for their football team on Friday in conjunction with adidas. There’s quite a bit to marvel at if you’re a fan of the team (and even if you’re not) with several new combinations of cleats, helmets, jerseys and pants:
All in all, not a bad little update and certainly a little reigned in from what we’ve seen from adidas in the past. State’s base uniforms are rather nondescript and this update brings plenty of new little elements such as the ‘Wolfpack’ on the side of the pants where a stripe would be and the pretty slick all-black look with a matte helmet.
This is shaping up to be a big season for Dave Doeren and his team with a dark horse Heisman candidate in Ryan Finley and several talented skill position players trying to get over the hump in the very tough ACC Atlantic. NC State opens with James Madison on Sept. 1, which will be the first time we’ll be able to see these new threads in action after a very solid offseason update.
Major League Baseball’s annual draft came and went this week without Keith Holcombe being selected. That doesn’t necessarily mean, though, a return to the gridiron is in the cards.
Holcombe has played for the Alabama baseball team each of the last three years. During that time, he’s also been a linebacker for the Crimson Tide football team, leading the reigning national champions in special teams tackles during the 2017 season.
Asked Thursday whether the linebacker could return to his football team for a fourth on-field season, Nick Saban didn’t sound optimistic that Holcombe’s situation would play out that way.
“I talked to him before [the draft]. He wanted to continue to try to pursue his baseball career, so I haven’t talked to him since that,” the Tide head coach said by way of al.com. “I think he could actually come back and play another year of baseball if he chooses to do that. So, I will talk to him again, but when we had the last conversation, he was pretty much set on trying to play baseball.”
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2014, Holcombe played in 44 football games for the Tide the past three seasons. In addition to a team-high 11 special teams tackles, he was also credited with three pass breakups and two tackles for loss on defense in 2017.
On the baseball side, he started 87 of the 97 games he played, including 45 of 47 this past season as an outfielder. He was third on the team in hits with 51.
While he wasn’t drafted this time around, he was taken in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Instead of signing with that organization, he headed to Tuscaloosa on a football scholarship.