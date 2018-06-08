Getty Images

Houston adds fifth Power Five grad transfer this offseason, this one from Notre Dame

By John TaylorJun 8, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
Six weeks after leaving Notre Dame, Nick Watkins has a new home.  Reportedly.

First reported by 247Sports.com and subsequently confirmed by the Houston Chronicle, Watkins has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Houston.  As a graduate transfer from Notre Dame, the defensive back will be eligible immediately to play for the Cougars in what will be his final season.

In addition to UH, TCU, West Virginia and SMU had been in play for Watkins.

Watkins played in 35 games the past four years for the Fighting Irish, including a dozen this past season.  In 2017, Watkins set career-highs with 29 tackles and eight passes defensed.

Watkins’ entire 2016 season was wiped out by a broken arm sustained in spring practice, leading to a medical hardship waiver that gave him another year of eligibility.

With this move, Watkins becomes the sixth transfer from a Power Five program to join Houston this offseason, the others being Ole Miss safety Deontay Anderson (HERE), Tennessee quarterback Quinten Dormady (HERE), Miami linebacker Darrion Owens (HERE), Utah wide receiver Raelon Singleton (HERE) and Baylor running back Terence Williams (HERE).  Additionally, defensive end Isaiah Chambers transferred in from TCU last August and, after sitting out the 2017 season, will be eligible to play this season as well.

Like Watkins, Dormady, Owens, Singleton and Williams are all graduate transfer and eligible to play in 2018.  Anderson is also immediately eligible because of the waiver granted to him by the NCAA as a result of Ole Miss’ issues.

Rumors swirling over Virginia Tech starting QB Josh Jackson’s eligibility for 2018 season

By John TaylorJun 8, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
This would certainly qualify as potentially devastating news for Virginia Tech.

Rumors have been swirling of late regarding the eligibility of Josh Jackson; in fact, one member of the Blacksburg media tweeted Thursday that the starting quarterback “has been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation into an academic issue.”

That same day, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Jackson’s future eligibility is uncertain, with the player’s father indicating that an update on his son’s status is forthcoming.

“As of right now, Josh is still a member of the Virginia Tech football team,” Fred Jackson, a longtime assistant football coach, told the Times-Dispatch. “We’ll know more in two days. It’s too early to talk about this.”

The newspaper added “that, “[w]ith the academic semester recently completed, the school’s compliance office would be reviewing athletes’ eligibility this month.”

As for the rumor that Jackson has been indefinitely suspended?  Andy Bitter of the Roanoke Times writes that, “[c]ontrary to reports, Jackson is not suspended indefinitely… and, as of Thursday, still had access to the Hokies’ locker room and practice facilities.” The Times also stated that the father’s two-day timeline for knowing more about his son’s status “is optimistic,” meaning this uncertainty could stretch into next week or, potentially even deeper into June.

As a redshirt freshman last season, Jackson started all 13 games for the 9-4 Hokies. He passed for 2,991 yards and ran for another 324 yards while accounting for 26 touchdowns — 20 passing, six rushing.

If Jackson would be ruled ineligible for the upcoming season, head coach Justin Fuente would then turn to either redshirt freshman Hendon Hooker and redshirt junior Ryan Willis. The former hasn’t attempted a pass at the collegiate level, although the latter, a transfer from Kansas, passed for 2,530 yards on 432 pass attempts while with the Jayhawks.  Willis sat out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.

Adonis Alexander’s agent confirms ex-Virginia Tech CB’s move to NFL supplemental draft

By John TaylorJun 8, 2018, 7:11 AM EDT
If there were any lingering doubts, Adonis Alexander‘s time in Blacksburg specifically and college football in general is officially officially over.

Earlier this week, Virginia Tech announced that Alexander “is no longer participating in team-related activities related to the… football program.” It was subsequently reported that the cornerback was likely headed to the NFL’s supplemental draft after his academics-related departure from the Hokies.

Thursday night, Alexander’s agent confirmed on Twitter that his newly-minted client will indeed be a part of the July 11 NFL supplemental draft.  Additionally, the agent confirmed that Alexander will take part in a Pro Day at his now-former university.

Alexander played in 34 games the past three seasons, including 15 starts. Two of those starts came in a 2017 season that saw the Charlotte native credited with 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery. His five passes defensed were tied for fourth on the team while his four pass breakups were tied for fourth.

Twice during his time at Tech, Alexander was suspended for off-field issues, including one connected to a weed arrest.

Report: UCLA offensive line takes depth hit with three departures

By Kevin McGuireJun 7, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
If the offensive line wasn’t already enough of a problem for UCLA head coach Chip Kelly in his return to college football, it may be a bit more of a potential hurdle with some recent departures from the program.

According to a report from Bruin Report Online, offensive linemen Alex Akingbulu, Sean Seawards and Jax Wacaser are among four players reportedly no longer with the Bruins. The fourth player in the report is punter Austin Kent. UCLA’s online roster has not been updated recently (it still includes quarterback Josh Rosen, for example), and all four players still show up online. Per the report, Akingbulu, Seawards, and Kent were told there were no spots available for them on the team this season. Wacaser reportedly took a medical retirement.

None of the players were likely to be full-time starters for UCLA this season given trends on the roster, although Akingbulu would have had a chance to find a solid role after coming back from a torn ACL. How these players still fit into UCLA’s scholarship situation is unconfirmed, and transfers are still a possibility to consider.

Regardless of where these players would have fit on the roster, the loss of three offensive linemen is always a hit on the depth chart. The offensive line will have to be a focus for Kelly and his staff on the recruiting trail as UCLA attempts to reach the same level of success Kelly experienced previously at Oregon.

Texas hires former Nebraska AD Shawn Eichorst for admin position

By Kevin McGuireJun 7, 2018, 5:20 PM EDT
It did not take too long for former Nebraska athletics director Shawn Eichorst to find a new job. Eichorst has been hired by the University of Texas, where he will take on the role of Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Internal Affairs. That is one Bevo-sized title.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to come work at The University of Texas, one of the most iconic universities and athletics brands in the country, and to work with one of the most dynamic leaders in our business in Chris Del Conte,” Eichorst said in a released statement. “Austin is a fantastic community in a great state and a fabulous place to bring up a family. We’re all excited to come to Austin and immerse ourselves in Longhorn nation.”

Eichorst was the man responsible for the firing of former Nebraska head coach Bo Pelini in Lincoln and informing the team of the decision over an email. Eichorst was fired by Nebraska last September as the program began to look to freshen up the program. Eichorst was eventually replaced at Nebraska by former Washington State athletics director Bill Moos, who took the responsibility of hiring Scott Frost to be the new head coach of the Huskers.

Eichorst is one of two hires announced by Texas AD Chris Del Conte. Texas also hired Drew Martin to be the Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs. Martin previously worked with Del Conte at TCU, where he held the title of an Associate AD for Marketing and Licensing.